With one game remaining in the 2024 college football season, Colorado (8-3) will look to bounce back from its brutal Week 13 loss to Kansas when they host Oklahoma State (3-8) in Week 14. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oklahoma State-Colorado prediction and pick.

Before losing to Kansas, the Buffaloes had won four straight to guarantee themselves a bowl appearance for the first time since 2020. Colorado will enter Week 14 ranked at No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings with a chance to make the Big 12 Championship Game.

Oklahoma State has nothing to play for in the final week of the season and enters the contest on an eight-game losing streak. The Cowboys entered the year with moderately high expectations but have routinely come up short due to disappointing campaigns from Alan Bowman and Ollie Gordon II. Despite the negative outlook, Oklahoma State scored a season-high 48 points in their Week 13 loss to Texas Tech.

Oklahoma State-Colorado Last Game – Matchup History

This game will be the first meeting between the two teams since Colorado rejoined the Big 12. They were both members of the conference from 1996 to 2010, when the Buffaloes left to join the Pac-12. The two teams have not played since 2016, with Oklahoma State topping Colorado in a 38-6 rout.

Overall Series: Colorado leads 26-20-1

Here are the Oklahoma State-Colorado College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma State-Colorado Odds

Oklahoma State: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

Colorado: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -720

Over: 65.5 (-110)

Under: 65.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Colorado

Time: Noon ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN and ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread/Win

This offense has clearly turned a new leaf with freshman Maealiuaki Smith under center instead of Alan Bowman. They still lost to Texas Tech but put together arguably their best game of the year and narrowly lost a 56-48 shootout. Colorado is levels above the Red Raiders, but Mike Gundy has something in Smith moving forward.

Watching Smith shred the Texas Tech secondary was fun, but Oklahoma State's biggest weapon in this game is still running back Ollie Gordon II. After running through mud all season long, Gordon has finally picked himself up with back-to-back 100-yard games in the past two weeks. Regardless of who is commanding the huddle, Gordon is still the engine of this offense.

Gordon needs to get going again if Oklahoma State wants to make this one close. It is one thing for Smith to beat Texas Tech through the air, but the Colorado secondary is a different beast. Led by Heisman frontrunner Travis Hunter and rising NFL prospect Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, the Buffaloes allow the 49th-fewest passing yards per game in the country. It is not as if Colorado has a bad run defense, but it is more about the lesser of two evils.

With another 130 yards, Gordon will reach 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight season. Gordon has the ability to shred any defense; he entered the season as a preseason All-American. He just needs to play to that level.

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado admittedly overlooked Kansas in Week 13 and paid the price. The loss dropped them from No. 16 to No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings while a win would have essentially locked them into the Big 12 Championship Game. Practically everyone involved expressed their frustration and disappointment with the performance and subsequently set the table to make a statement in Week 14.

In his final home game, Shedeur Sanders is set up for a massive showcase. Oklahoma State has allowed 38 or more points in seven straight games, showing vulnerability in all aspects of their defense. The Cowboys allow a whopping 515 yards of total offense per game; the most of any team Colorado will have faced.

Defensively, Colorado is certainly more beatable on the ground than they are through the air, which should be Oklahoma State's point of attack early. Yet, the Buffaloes are still a top-100 defense against the run. Only three players have topped 100 rushing yards against Colorado and all three needed 25 or more carries to do so. Gordon has only received that much volume twice in 2024.

Final Oklahoma State-Colorado Prediction & Pick

The pre-game conversations will be all about Smith, but Gordon is the X-factor in this game. In three of the four games he has topped 100 yards this season, Oklahoma State has scored over 30 points. In their seven other games, they have done so just twice.

In the end, Colorado just has too much to play for. If there is one thing to take away from the Kansas loss, the entire team took that result hard. Deion Sanders said his team got too caught up in their own success and vowed it would not happen again. With a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game on the line, the Buffaloes are going to try and make a statement in this one.

Consider the emotional factor as well. Shedeur Sanders has all but officially confirmed that he will enter the 2025 NFL Draft, making this the final time he will suit up for the Buffaloes in Boulder. His brother is not active, but he may never get another chance to play for his father at home again. They won't let this one slip away.

Final Oklahoma State-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -16.5 (-110)