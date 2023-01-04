By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Oklahoma State football just took a major blow on their offense after wide receiver John Paul Richardson entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Richardson reportedly made the decision on Tuesday, per Cody Nagel of 247 Sports. It remains to be seen where he’ll go next, but another report indicated that the TCU Horned Frogs are a team to watch.

Losing Richardson is definitely a painful hit for the Cowboys, especially since the sophomore wideout is coming off a big year with the team.

John Paul Richardson finished second on the team in catches and receiving touchdowns this 2022, accumulating 49 receptions for 503 yards and four touchdowns. Overall in his two-year stint with the Oklahoma State football program, he has made 72 catches for 671 yards and six touchdowns.

The Cowboys got wideout De’Zhaun Stribling from the transfer portal last month, though the exits from the team have been quite problematic. Aside from Richardson, quarterback Spencer Sanders entered the transfer portal in December after four years with the team. Sanders threw for 2000 yards in every season with Oklahoma State football, tallying 17 touchdowns in the past campaign.

It remains to be seen how the Cowboys plan to replace those players leaving, though it is clear Mike Gundy and his staff will have a lot of work to do. It won’t be a surprise if Oklahoma State becomes so active in looking for prospects at the transfer portal as well, especially after a rather disappointing end to their season.