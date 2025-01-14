ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Oklahoma State and BYU It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Oklahoma State-BYU prediction and pick.

Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) travels to Provo to face BYU (10-5, 1-3 Big 12) in a battle of teams looking to rebound from slow starts in conference play. The Cowboys are led by Abou Ousmane, who scored 27 points in their last win which was against Kansas State, and will rely on their defensive pressure and ability to capitalize on turnovers. However, Oklahoma State has struggled offensively, averaging just 59.5 points per game in Big 12 action. BYU, coming off a close loss to TCU, will lean on Richie Saunders, who is averaging 15.8 PPG in conference play and recently dropped 26 points. The Cougars’ home-court advantage at the Marriott Center could be crucial as they aim to snap a three-game skid. This game will likely come down to whether Oklahoma State can contain Saunders and if BYU can overcome its defensive lapses.

Here are the Oklahoma State-BYU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-BYU Odds

Oklahoma State: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +680

BYU : -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. BYU

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State is well-positioned to secure a victory against BYU in their upcoming matchup due to several strategic advantages. The Cowboys have shown a strong defensive presence, averaging 9.1 steals per game, which can disrupt BYU's offensive flow. With players like Marchelus Avery, who is averaging 12.6 points per game and shooting 40.8% from the field, Oklahoma State can effectively capitalize on turnovers and convert them into fast-break opportunities. Additionally, the Cowboys' ability to limit opponents to 73.3 points per game will be crucial in containing BYU's scoring threats, particularly Richie Saunders, who recently scored 26 points against TCU.

Moreover, Oklahoma State's depth and versatility give them an edge in this contest. The Cowboys have a balanced scoring attack and can rely on multiple players to contribute offensively. Their recent performance includes a solid win over Kansas State, showcasing their ability to compete effectively in high-pressure situations. While BYU boasts a strong home record of 8-1, their recent struggles—including a three-game losing streak—could hinder their momentum. If Oklahoma State can maintain their defensive intensity and exploit BYU's weaknesses, they are likely to emerge victorious in Provo, marking a significant step forward in their conference campaign.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is poised to secure a victory against Oklahoma State in their upcoming matchup, primarily due to their formidable home-court advantage at the Marriott Center. Historically, BYU has thrived in this environment, boasting an impressive 87% winning percentage over the past two decades. The Cougars have a strong fan base that creates an electric atmosphere, making it challenging for opponents to perform at their best. Despite recent struggles, including a three-game losing streak, BYU's resilience and familiarity with their home court can serve as a catalyst for a much-needed turnaround against the Cowboys.

In addition to their home advantage, BYU possesses key players who can significantly impact the game. Richie Saunders has emerged as a scoring leader, recently averaging 15.8 points per game and demonstrating the ability to take over crucial moments. The Cougars' offensive versatility will be vital in exploiting Oklahoma State's defensive weaknesses, particularly if they can establish a rhythm early on. Furthermore, BYU's recent focus on improving their perimeter defense could help contain Oklahoma State's scoring threats. If the Cougars can effectively execute their game plan and leverage the energy from their fans, they are well-equipped to defeat Oklahoma State and regain momentum in conference play.

Final Oklahoma State-BYU Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming matchup between BYU and Oklahoma State, BYU is likely to cover the -13.5 spread, leveraging their significant home-court advantage at the Marriott Center. Historically, BYU has thrived in this arena, boasting an impressive 87% winning percentage over the past two decades. The Cougars are eager to bounce back from a recent three-game losing streak and will be motivated to perform well in front of their home crowd. With players like Richie Saunders leading the charge, BYU's offensive firepower is expected to overwhelm Oklahoma State's defense. Oklahoma State, struggling with a 0-4 conference record, has shown vulnerability on both ends of the court, recently suffering a 21-point loss to Utah. Their inability to maintain consistent offensive production and defensive integrity could be exploited by BYU. If the Cougars can capitalize on turnovers and maintain a strong pace throughout the game, they should secure a decisive victory. BYU's combination of home advantage and offensive capabilities positions them well to cover the spread against Oklahoma State.

Final Oklahoma State-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU -13.5 (-110), Over 147.5 (-115)