The Kansas Jayhawks are struggling. They are 3-4 in their first seven games in Big 12 Conference play. This is their worst start in the Big 12 under head coach Bill Self. Keep in mind that Bill Self is arguably the best coach in the 21st century in college basketball. Roy Williams has won more national championships. So has Mike Krzyzewski. Other coaches have matched Self's two national titles this century. However, Self has won more than a dozen Big 12 championships and has crafted a consistent track record which holds up well when matched against the other legendary coaches in the sport's history. Kansas has been as consistent and reliable as any program in the sport in terms of year-to-year performance. This has been a legitimate college basketball juggernaut which very, very rarely finishes outside a top-three seed for the NCAA Tournament. Kansas being 3-4 in the Big 12 is almost unheard of, and given that KU had big man Hunter Dickinson on the roster as a high-profile transfer from Michigan this season, the downfall of the Jayhawks is that much more surprising. Kansas tries to get back on track in this home game versus Oklahoma State, which is fighting to escape the Big 12 cellar and enable coach Mike Boynton to save his job. It's quite a set of circumstances entering this contest on both sides.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys are getting more than 15 points against a Kansas team which simply looks very ordinary and very beatable. Kansas has been outplayed in recent weeks by West Virginia — a team at the bottom of the Big 12 standings — and by Iowa State, a team which simply does not have more talent than the Jayhawks but certainly outplayed KU this past Saturday. The problem with Kansas is a lack of depth. If the Jayhawks' top players aren't performing well and aren't doing the things the team needs to be successful, Bill Self can't easily look down his bench and find substitutes who can reliably do the job in place of them. Kansas is dependent on too few players and does not give its head coach the ability to mix and match on the court. Self can't create nearly as many favorable matchups as he would like to, and that has left this team hamstrung entering the middle stretch of the Big 12 season. Oklahoma State can lose by 15 points and still cover. Given how competitive the Big 12 has proved to be, including and especially against Kansas, that's a reasonable bet to make.

Why Kansas Could Cover the Spread

The Jayhawks have been bad on the road in Big 12 play, but they have remained very good at home. Phog Allen Fieldhouse is their fortress. They have been able to defend it. Against Oklahoma State — a team Bill Self has very consistently defeated over the course of his career, and which is not having a very good season — Kansas, playing at home and being very angry, should be motivated not only to win, but win very big.

Final Oklahoma State-Kansas Prediction & Pick

The Jayhawks will unleash a lot of frustration on Oklahoma State. Take Kansas.

