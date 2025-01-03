ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

West Virginia hosts Oklahoma State for a Big 12 battle on Saturday morning. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-West Virginia prediction and pick.

OSU started the season hot but lost two of their last four games. They lost to undefeated Oklahoma on the road in a rivalry game and most recently lost to Houston in a low-scoring affair, 60-47. OSU shot just 25.9% from the field and could not hit shots at a consistent rate at all. At 8-4, the Cowboys are hoping to respond quickly. They take on West Virginia followed by a tough stretch in the Big 12. The conference is deep with talent and every single game will be a dogfight.

West Virginia is one of the most surprising teams of the season so far. They are 10-2 and are coming off a huge win over Kansas on the road, 62-61. Kansas has not looked good at all recently but that doesn't take away from the fact that the Mountaineers are for real. The Mountaineers' non-conference slate proved to be vital for this team with wins over No. 3 Gonzaga (Battle 4 Atlantis) and No. 24 Arizona (Battle 4 Atlantis). Arizona is a conference opponent but that game does not count as a conference matchup as they met in a tournament on a neutral court.

West Virginia's two losses on the season were on the road at Pitt in a rivalry game and then in a neutral contest against a good Louisville team. After the win over Kansas, marking their third win over a ranked opponent this season, West Virginia is now a threat. A win over OSU this weekend at home could catapult them into the AP Top 25.

Here are the Oklahoma State-West Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-West Virginia Odds

Oklahoma State: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

West Virginia: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -465

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Time: Noon ET/9:00 am PT

TV: CBSSN

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

What makes OSU competitive is that they have a variety of players who can score the rock. It may not seem like much, but the team contains eight players who average north of five points per game. Four of the eight average between seven and eight points per game. That means this team spreads the wealth well. They only rely on two scorers to really carry the load but outside of that, anyone has the freedom to attempt to score.

Marchelus Avery leads the team in scoring at 12.3 points and also averages 5.4 rebounds per game. He did not show up in the loss to Houston scoring just five points. The Cowboys need his scoring and rebounding ability to improve in this contest against a rising Mountaineers team. Fellow forward Abou Ousmane is second on the team in scoring at 11.5 per game. He shoots at a much better rate than Avery at 52.8% from the field. He also did not play well against Houston scoring only five points. OSU will not be competitive in this game without their two top scorers leading the way.

Bryce Thompson is the leader of this team. This is his fifth season in college and fourth with OSU. His scoring is down this year but he started the season scoring 22 points in the win over Green Bay. The Cowboys need to see that version of Thompson in this game.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia is led by one of the top offensive players in the country. Javon Small is averaging 19.2 points per game which is 33rd in the nation. He also adds 4.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Small transferred in from Oklahoma State so this will be an emotional game for him. Expect Small to come out firing on all cylinders with something to prove against his old team. He only scored 13 in the win over Kansas. but that was also one of his worst outings of the season. Small reached 31 points in the overtime win over Gonzaga earlier this season.

West Virginia has won six consecutive games because of their balanced scoring. They have three players averaging north of 10 points per game and contain two more guards who average north of eight per game. Tucker DeVries deserves a lot of credit for his efforts alongside Small. The guard is averaging 14.9 points but hasn't played since the win over Georgetown. He is the son of the team's head coach Darian DeVries. The coach gave an update on when he could return to action but it seems he will miss this game against OSU. Amani Hansberry is also banged up and may miss this game as well. He is third on the team in scoring at 10.6 per game.

Final Oklahoma State-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Despite West Virginia missing some key players, I think they still find a way to cover this spread at home. This should be an easy win for the Mountaineers to move to 2-0 in conference play.

Final Oklahoma State-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -9.5 (-110)