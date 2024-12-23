ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Oklahoma looks to end their season on a high note as they face Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oklahoma-Navy prediction and pick.

Oklahoma-Navy Last Game – Matchup History

Oklahoma comes into the game at 6-6 on the year. They opened the year 4-1, with the only loss being a 25-15 loss to Tennessee. Still, they would win just two of their next seven games. One of the wins was a 59-14 victory over Maine. The other win was a 24-3 upset of Alabama. Meanwhile, Navy was 9-3 on the year. They opened up the season 6-0, but the winning streak ended with a loss to Notre Dame. They would then fall to Rice before beating USF. After a loss to Tulane, Navy would finish the year with two more wins. First, it was a 34-20 win over East Carolina, before a 31-13 upset of Army.

Overall Series: These two teams have faced just one time in history. That was in 1965 when Navy took a 10-0 win.

Here are the Oklahoma-Navy College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma-Navy Odds

Oklahoma: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -162

Navy: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Navy

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma was 110th in points per game this year while sitting 127th in yards per game. They were 86th in the run and 122nd in the pass. With Jackson Arnold moving on in the transfer portal, it will be Michael Hawkins Jr. at quarterback. Hawkins completed 48 of 77 passes this year for 536 yards and a touchdown. He did have two interceptions.

In the receiving game, Oklahoma will be missing a lot. Bauer Sharp, JJ Hester, and Brenen Thompson are all in the transfer portal. This means Deion Burks will need to step up. He was solid this year, bringing in 31 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Furthermore, Jacob Jordan has 22 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown. In the running game, Jovante Barners led the way with 577 yards and five scores. He has not played since week ten though. If he cannot go, it will be Taylor Tatum leading the way. He has run for 272 yards and three scores this year. Further, Xavier Robinson has been solid, with 212 running yards and four scores.

Oklahoma was solid on defense, sitting 31st in the nation in opponent points per game, while also 19th in opponent yards. They were 11th against the run while sitting 63rd against the pass. R Mason Thomas has said he will be playing in this game. He has nine sacks this year, while also having a pass breakup, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown this year.

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Navy is 38th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 75th in yards per game. They are fifth in the run and 131st in the pass. Navy is led by quarterback Blake Horvath. They are not a pass-heavy offense, but Horvath has completed 73 of 127 passes for 1,261 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also thrown four interceptions while being sacked eight times this year. Still, he has run 158 times for 1,099 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In the receiving game, two men lead the way. Eli Heidenreich has 37 receptions, going for 649 yards and six touchdowns. He has also run for 421 yards and three touchdowns. Brandon Chatman has 245 yards on 16 catches. He has scored four times, while also running for 250 yards and another three touchdowns. In the running game, Alex Tecza has led the way after Horvath. He has 109 carries for 525 yards and seven touchdowns. Daba Fofana also has run 57 times for 245 yards and two scores.

The Navy defense is 44th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 65th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 83rd against the run while sitting 67th against the pass. Colin Ramos has led the way. He leads the team with 117 tackles while having three sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Final Oklahoma-Navy Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma is favored in this game, but is missing a bunch of production on an offense that was already struggling. They will be without there top wide receivers, their top running back, and their quarterback. Meanwhile, while Navy did have to play a game after Okalhoma finished their season, they still have had time to rest and prepare. They have the better offense and a solid defense. Further, they are near full strength on both sides of the ball. At full strength, Oklahoma is the better team, but with how much is missing, expect Navy to keep this one close, using their ground game to control the game.

Final Oklahoma-Navy Prediction & Pick: Navy +3.5 (-115)