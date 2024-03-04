All streaks end, and for the Oklahoma women's softball, their historic unbeaten run came to an end on Sunday at the hands of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Oklahoma, the No. 1 team in the nation, fell prey versus Louisiana to the tune of a 7-5 score. It was not just an ordinary upset loss, as the defeat marked the end of the Sooners' insane 71-game undefeated streak.
Despite the loss to Louisiana, the Oklahoma women's softball's win streak remains the longest in the history of Division I softball, and it might take decades before it gets broken — or even matched. The Sooners broke the previous record back in May when they took down the Clemson Tigers in the super-regional via a thrilling 8-7 victory. That was also their 48th win in a row, breaking the old record of 47 established by the Arizona Wildcats from 1996 to 1997.
It is also worth mentioning that Oklahoma women's softball owns the third, fourth, and fifth longest win streaks in Division I college.
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso reflected on the loss, as she talked to reporters after the contest.
“We are human. We are human beings,” Oklahoma women's softball coach Patty Gasso said following the loss to the Ragin' Cajuns (via Eric Bailey of Tulsa World).
“We knew a game like this would be coming at some time. I didn’t know that we were ready for it to happen here. Nothing was good enough today for us. We had the spirit of coming back, which was great. But from defense to pitching to timely hitting … we wasted a lot of time early in the game,” Gasso added.