Ole Miss football: 3 bold Rebels predictions for SEC game vs. Kentucky

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels are still undefeated after four weeks of football on their schedule. But a tough test awaits them back home with the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats also looking to maintain a spotless record. With that said, let’s take a look at the three bold Ole Miss football predictions for this upcoming battle at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium.

3. A 100-yard rusher — again

The Rebels have yet to have a game this season in which they did not have someone rush for at least 100 yards. Over the last weekend against Tulsa, quarterback Jaxson Dart had 116 rushing yards on just 13 carries, while freshman running back Quinshon Judkins exploded for 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

So impressive was Judkins in that game that he was given the SEC co-freshman of the week honors together with, ironically, Kentucky wideout Barion Brown, who had himself a game last Saturday as well. Unlike the Wildcats, though, Ole Miss football is having tremendous success running the ball this season.

In fact, this is the first time since 1976 that Ole Miss has had someone rush the ball for at least 100 yards in each of the first four games of a season. Can the Rebels make it five in a row? Kentucky is the first real test for Ole Miss, but the Wildcats are also just 43rd in the nation with 125.0 rushing yards allowed per game. The Wildcats had also allowed Northern Illinois to rush for 128 yards against them.

2. Another touchdown in the opening drive

Ole Miss has been making it a habit to fire right away in games this season. The Rebels have now scored a touchdown in their first drive in each of the last three games. Last week, it took them just six plays in the opening drive to find the end zone, with junior transfer from TCU Zach Evans rushing for a 20-yard touchdown to give Ole Miss the early lead. It bodes well for the chances of Ole Miss football to sustain that streak that the Wildcats did not look so good defensively in the early goings of their own game last weekend, with the Northern Illinois Huskies running an 11-drive play that ended on a touchdown score through the air.

The Wildcats would respond with a touchdown of their own in the ensuing drive, but Northern Illinois’ score highlighted what seems to be an issue for Kentucky this season. In FBS play, the Wildcats have allowed an average of 13.3 points in the first half. It’s not alarming for Kentucky, but it’s not too comforting to think about for the Wildcats, especially with their next game being on the road against the high-scoring Rebels, who are averaging 9.3 points in the opening period and 35.0 points per game, which is good for 30th in the nation, so far this season. The seeming lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks by the Wildcats could be taken full advantage of Ole Miss football the first time they get their hands on the ball.

The Wildcats are only 94th nationally with a defensive sack rate of 4.12 percent. Conversely, the Rebels have constantly put Jaxson Dart behind a steel curtain. Dart has been sacked just once in four games. Granted that they are running the ball at a higher rate than most teams in the entire FBS this year and that they have not really faced a tough opponent to date, the Rebels’ excellent pass protection has all the confidence it needs to stave off Kentucky’s pass rushers at any point in the upcoming contest.

1. Ole Miss football limits Wildcats to only 10 points

The Rebels’ defense has to make a huge statement. Lane Kiffin was far from fully impressed by how his boys played against Tulsa, especially on that side of the ball. For one, the Ole Miss football had to play catch up early, as the Golden Hurricane ended the first quarter of that contest on top by seven points. In addition to that, Tulsa scored in each quarter of the game. If not for a massive second period in which the Rebels generated 28 points, they probably would have a much more unfavorable narrative going into the weekend.

Via Trevor Terminie of Rebel Walk:

“As frustrating as parts of the game were, it is better to be frustrated but see pieces where we played really special on offense, played really special on defense, and special teams. We’ve got a chance to be really good, but a lot of things have to happen.”

If the Rebels’ stop unit wants to make a huge statement, this Saturday is a perfect day to do it versus an undefeated ranked squad, especially following a letdown performance by Kiffin’s squad against an opponent it was favored to beat by over 20 points.