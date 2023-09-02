With Ole Miss football set to open their 2023 season against Mercer on Saturday, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has settled on a starting quarterback for the contest. Junior Jaxson Dart was named the starting QB for the Week 1 game against Mercer, sources told Chris Low of ESPN.

Dart, who transferred from USC to Ole Miss football in January of 2022, started 12 of 13 games for Kiffin's Rebels last year, completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Rebels won eight games and secured a berth in the Texas Bowl, where they were bested by Texas Tech. But Dart faded down the stretch, as the Rebels endured a five-game losing streak.

Despite the allure of a vacant job at Auburn, Kiffin opted to return to Ole Miss football, promising that there “would be some changes made” after the loss to the Red Raiders.

There were indeed changes, as Kiffin brought in former Oklahoma State star quarterback Spencer Sanders, as well as former 4-star recruit Walker Howard.

Along with the QBs, Kiffin brought in a total of eight 4-stars through the transfer portal.

But the signal-callers earned the main headlines- and for good reason, as a competition between Sanders, a capable starter for the Cowboys in 2021, and Dart ensued in the preseason.

But Dart emerged victorious. Now, the question is, will he remain the starter throughout the season?

Kiffin had indicated that he would prefer for the QB position to be decided once the season begins, though it will be up to Dart to keep the job, given Ole Miss football's impressive depth.