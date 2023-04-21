Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Ole Miss football defensive back Braxton Myers entered the transfer portal and officially requested he is released from his National Letter of Intent, according to a Friday article from 247Sports recruiting analyst David Johnson.

Ole Miss linebacker Danny Lockhart, cornerback Markevious Brown, defensive lineman Tywone Malone and safety Elijah Sabbatini have all entered the transfer portal for the Rebels since Wednesday.

A 4-star recruit out of Coppell, Texas, Braxton Myers originally de-committed from USC on Sept. 7 before committing to Ole Miss on Sept. 29, Johnson wrote. He signed his letter of intent with Ole Miss in December. Myers chose Ole Miss over offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, SMU, Texas and Notre Dame.

Ole Miss’s 2023 recruiting class sits at 20th in the nation with 15 players who have signed their letters of intent and 13 transfers. Alabama, Georgia, Texas Ohio State and LSU took the top five spots in 247Sports’ national recruiting class rankings.

5-star linebacker Suntarine Perkins out of Raleigh, Mississippi, sits at the top of the team’s recruiting rankings, while eight 4-star transfers make up the incoming options from the portal. Louisiana Tech wide receiver Tre Harris, Miami (OH) cornerback John Saunders and Texas A&M receiver Chris Marshall, a former 5-star receiver out of Missouri City, Texas, joined the Rebels’ 2023 transfer class.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart said he was fully aware Ole Miss needed to more depth at the quarterback position after the team brought in Spencer Sanders from Oklahoma State and Walker Howard from LSU.

“Obviously I knew that we needed quarterbacks,” Dart said during a press conference. “I was the only scholarship quarterback on staff. Usually you like to have three or four.

“I just think how things just shook out, it just ended up being those two and but I was fully aware that we had to have some depth. I was aware that we were going to take two.”