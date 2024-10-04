Ole Miss football showed how misleading the first few weeks of a season can be when they played their SEC opener versus Kentucky. The Rebels demolished their first four opponents, outscoring them 220-22, but the Wildcats' stout defense largely kept the Rebels in check in a 20-17 upset win in Week 5. The No. 12-ranked squad is desperate to reassert its offensive dominance versus South Carolina on Saturday. It will probably need its top wide receiver to make such a statement, however.

Things are trending up. Senior Tre Harris was originally listed as questionable for the road game but is now being upgraded to probable, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. While the Louisiana Tech transfer enjoyed worthwhile production in 2023, he is exploding into national stardom in 2024. Harris has 49 receptions for 804 yards and five touchdowns in just five games.

Ole Miss football will have to lean on Tre Harris down the stretch

The 22-year-old sustained a leg injury versus Wake Forest in Week 3 but did not look deterred against Kentucky, totaling 176 yards and one touchdown in the losing effort. His exquisite chemistry with quarterback Jaxson Dart is a defining strength of this program and likely their best shot at sneaking into the College Football Playoff.

The Rebels cannot get ahead of themselves, though. Redemption will be attained one game at a time, starting with a trip to Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina trounced Kentucky on the road about a month ago, so it could present matchup problems for Ole Miss. Dart must be on point and reestablish the offense's aerial attack to full effect, because it is only going to get harder in the coming weeks.

Following the face-off with the Gamecocks, Lane Kiffin's squad visits No. 13 LSU and hosts No. 19 Oklahoma and No. 5 Georgia all within a four-game span. A healthy Tre Harris dramatically increases their chances of surviving that slate. He should be ready to go when Ole Miss football collides with South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.