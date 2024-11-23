Ole Miss football walked out of Gainesville becoming the latest top 10 team to go down. The Florida Gators picked off Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart twice in stunning the No. 9 team in the nation 24-17 Saturday.

The Gators' victory officially makes them bowl eligible at 6-5. Dart, meanwhile, left Ben Hill Griffin Stadium dealing with fans demanding answers for the Rebels' disappointing performance. However, the star QB on the Oxford campus instead showed an emotional, apologetic side with reporters postgame.

“All I can really say right now is, sorry,” Dart began per Andy Staples of On3.com. “Sorry to my teammates, sorry to my coaches, sorry for the fans. Can't lose these games.”

Dart acknowledged how costly Saturday's road loss is. Especially for an Ole Miss team that was still mathematically alive for the Southeastern Conference title game.

“This one is going to hurt for a really long time,” Dart said.

The loss leaves Ole Miss 8-3 overall ahead of its Egg Bowl matchup with in-state rival Mississippi State. Florida once was in desperation mode amid scrutiny for head coach Billy Napier's future. Many across the nation believed Napier would get fired for his Gators teams underachieving. However, Florida has won two in a row plus three of its last five games. This time, they got to Dart.

How Florida frustrated Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

Dart managed to hit 323 passing yards inside “The Swamp.” He hit 24 out of 41 passing attempts. Still, the upset-minded Gators found ways to frustrate the star SEC QB.

Ole Miss opened with a six-play drive after fielding the opening kickoff. Dart, however, took a sack from Caleb Banks that lost seven yards and forced the Rebels' punt team out. That drive wasn't the only stalled moment involving Dart and one of the nation's top offenses.

Dart began the second drive hitting Cayden Lee for a 15-yard completion. He then found Dae'Quan Wright for 19 yards and took a personal foul penalty — the latter placing Ole Miss at the Florida 20-yard line. That drive, however, ended in a stuffed fourth-and-one running attempt.

The Rebs' QB1 then tossed two touchdown throws on the next two Ole Miss possessions. Dart connected with Tre Harris for 43 yards to tie it 7-7. He then hit Lee but this time on a 22-yard scoring strike to give the Rebels a 14-7 advantage. But Dart and Ole Miss endured sequences of failed drives after the Lee touchdown.

Ole Miss put together a seven-play drive on its next offensive series only to see its field goal attempt avoid the middle of the uprights. The Rebels got forced to punt three more times. But the last two drives concluded in Dart's interceptions — both by Bryce Thornton.

Dart finished with a rough four-sack outing. But Saturday marked his first two-interception outing.