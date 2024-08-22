The Ole Miss football program is looking to have a strong 2024 campaign after their previous season's finish. Senior quarterback Jaxson Dart will be at the helm of the Rebels' operations, but some doubt one of his key abilities. Dart gave the perfect response to an anonymous SEC coach who questioned his arm strength.

Dart participated in a drill where he threw a deep bomb to a receiver that covered a large length of the field, as seen on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

Dart captioned the video with a simple thinking emoji, so as to say that he does indeed have sound arm strength.

Jaxson Dart started his Ole Miss football career in 2021, building a strong foundation with the team. He threw for 1,353 yards and one touchdown. Then, Dark made an incredible improvement. He amassed 2,974 yards and 20 TDs during his sophomore year, helping Ole Miss to an 8-5 overall record. Yet, fans were blown away by what came next in his journey.

Dart accumulated collegiate-career highs of 3,3364 yards and 23 TDs during the 2023 season. His efforts guided the Rebels to an impressive 11-2 finish. Dart looks to have another strong year as he and Ole Miss look to make noise in the SEC in 2024.

Despite the Rebels' strong prospects, they have one fatal flaw that could derail them in their upcoming campaign. ClutchPoints' Scotty White explained why defense is a point of concern for Ole Miss.

“Last season, the Rebels played well on defense in most of their games, but there were some that were concerning, and if games like that happen again this season, it could end up being the difference between making the College Football Playoff and getting left out. For example, the Rebels gave up 49 points to LSU and 52 points to Georgia last year. Those are the kind of performances that just can't happen, especially if the Rebels want to compete for a national championship,” White wrote.

It will be interesting to see how the Rebels perform as they approach a pivotal year.