Ole Miss hit the road on Saturday for an intriguing top-25 matchup with Tulane football. The Rebels came into the game as touchdown favorites, and it ended up being a good game all the way until the end. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart had himself a day and ended up making enough key plays down the stretch to help the Rebels pull away for a 37-20 road win. He finished the day 17-27 for 267 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Perhaps his biggest play of the game came with just under five minutes to go in the game. Ole Miss was up 20-17 and had a fourth and four deep in Tulane territory. Dart faced some pressure and was able to elude it which resulted in a 21-yard touchdown pass. Ole Miss football fans were loving it on Twitter.

Oh man Jaxson Dart… pic.twitter.com/lbWNGtBa0K — Adam Gardner (@AMGardner96) September 9, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If you had a bet on Tulane football, this play was a heartbreaker. The Green Wave were in it until this moment, but Jaxson Dart and Ole Miss were just too much to handle.

When a QB is having a performance like Dart was having on Saturday for Ole Miss, you just have to let him do his thing.

With the difficult schedule that Ole Miss has, this was a must-win game. If Dart doesn't get the first down on that play, Tulane gets the ball with a chance to win the game. One word can describe that throw from Dart: clutch.

The Rebels are now 2-0 and return to action next week at home against Georgia Tech football.