Lane Kiffin’sOle Miss Rebels football team was bested by the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Texas Bowl by a score of 42-25. While it was pretty surprising to see Kiffin’s team defeated so handily, the more shocking occurrence happened in the postgame press conference room.

The Ole Miss football head coach claimed that a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur during a fourth quarter scuffle after a fumble by the Rebels. Here’s Lane Kiffin’s explanation of the Texas Bowl situation, per the Associated Press and ESPN.

“They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn’t in the fight. It was their 11 that was fighting 71 [Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams], and everybody knew because their own coaches were yelling at the guy,” Kiffin said.

“There was a racial slur involved, that’s not the point of what we’re talking about, [it’s] about the spitting part. I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He’s not crying not because he got spit on, it’s because something was said.”

Lane Kiffin said that he was initially upset because Ole Miss football player Jordan Watkins, who wasn’t involved in the fight, was penalized.

Rebels offensive lineman Jayden Williams, who is Black, was involved in the fight and told Kiffin that he was spit on and a racial slur was hurled in his direction during the melee.

Lane Kiffin said that he pointed out the fact that Williams was crying to the Texas Bowl official, making it clear that it had nothing to do with him being spit on.

The Ole Miss Rebels coach stopped short of saying for sure if a Texas Tech football player uttered the slur.

If he did, this is very troubling, to say the least.