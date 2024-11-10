The Ole Miss football program pulled off a major upset on Saturday with their 28-10 win over the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The Rebels knew they had a chance to win, having entered the matchup ranked No. 16 in the country. Head coach Lane Kiffin believed in Ole Miss' chances, given their intense preparation.

After the game, Kiffin made an eye-opening admission about his team's mentality that has been built since 2023:

“A year ago we lost to these guys by like 30. We made a decision, we've got to recruit differently. We’ve got to to go shopping. We planned for this game for a year, game-planned all offseason,” Kiffin said, per Pete Nakos of On3.

The 2023-24 Ole Miss football squad finished their season with an 11-2 record, so they entered 2024-25 highly touted. Still, it seems their 2023 loss to Georgia stayed on their minds, and their performance on Saturday showed that Kiffin was not bluffing.

Ole Miss totaled 397 total yards of offense compared to Georgia's 245 yards. Jaxson Dart led the Rebels' offensive attack with 199 passing yards and one touchdown. In addition, he rushed for a team-high 50 yards on eight carries. Dart had several go-to targets during the game, including Cayden Lee, Jordan Watkins, Ulysses Bentley IV, and Antwane Wells Jr. Each totaled 81, 68, 38, and 27 yards, respectively.

On the defensive side, the Rebels forced two fumbles and grabbed an interception. Trey Washington led the unit with six tackles total tackles, while John Saunders Jr. amassed three tackles and Ole Miss' one interception.

The Rebels improved their record to 8-2 on the season, and fans could not wait to storm the field to celebrate. However, there was still time left on the clock when fans rushed, causing Lane Kiffin to give an NSFW four-word reaction to the mayhem.

In the end, everything worked out, and Ole Miss fans got to celebrate their team's momentous victory.