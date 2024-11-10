Forgive Ole Miss football fans for jumping the gun; they were excited and for good reason. It's not every day that the Rebels take down a top-ranked team. Head coach Lane Kiffin kept it a buck when he cursed out fans for rushing the field while the game clock still had 16 seconds left against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. You don't have to be a lipreader to catch his thoughts as fans can be seen running all around him.

“THIS IS F—ING RIDICULOUS!”

The stadium announcer instructed Ole Miss fans to get off the field in only a few moments. The game delay lasted a couple of minutes at most.

Ole Miss football with a huge upset win

The Rebels have enjoyed near-unprecedented success under Kiffin's tenure. Last year, Ole Miss football went 11-2 and finished No. 9 in the rankings. Now in his fifth season as the Rebels' head coach, Kiffin has amassed a 41-17 record.

This Georgia loss was their first to a non-Alabama team in their last 52 games, a streak that goes back to November 7, 2020.

Ole Miss football quarterback Jaxson Dart had a solid outing, completing 13-of-22 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also led the Rebels with 50 rushing yards on eight carries.

With Dart's recent success, he's seen his NFL draft stock climb, although some aren't completely bought in even after his huge game against Arkansas.

“Well, he's coming off the best game of his life (but) he's a low-end starter or high-end backup (as a prospect),” an NFL personnel official said. “Has some athletic ability and just enough arm, but I worry about his innate accuracy. Super competitive, maybe a little over the top. Somewhat in the same boat as Bo Nix. Has some traits but some negatives and is not as accurate.

[Would be] overdrafted as a (round one pick). Probably a second or third-round pick. … It's a college RPO-based offense. Not much NFL carryover.”

However, Kiffin has no doubts about his team. He believes Ole Miss football is just a play or two away from being one of the top teams in the nation, and judging by their recent play, particularly on defense, Kiffin may be correct.

“Hey, stop making the mistakes so you can show the country you're one of the best teams in the country, because you really are when you play well,” Kiffin told the team. “We're two plays … not two miracle plays, we're two very normal plays away from being undefeated and the (No.) 1, 2 or 3 team in the country.”

After next week's bye, the 8-2 Rebels travel to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators on Saturday, November 23, at noon EST.