A soundbite between Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football player DeSanto Rollins has leaked amid Rollins' $40 million lawsuit.

Back in September, Ole Miss football player DeSanto Rollins sued head coach Lane Kiffin and the school for not supporting him during a mental health crisis. Now, the lawsuit takes a turn after a soundbite between Kiffin and Rollins was leaked to the public.

The situation all began when Rollins claimed that he was not receiving the same help as white and female college athletes receive from the University, per The Associated Press. “Rollins is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages. He claims he was not supported through his depression the way white and female athletes have been at Ole Miss.”

DeSanto Rollins suffered lower-body injuries in 2022 that reportedly led to him being depressed. At some point, the Ole Miss football player took a two-week break to address his mental health.

However, it appears that the two-week break wasn't received well by Lane Kiffin, per AJ Perez at Front Office Sports. In a leaked audio recording, the Ole Miss football coach has a heated exchange with DeSanto Rollins.

EXCLUSIVE: FOS has obtained audio of the heated exchange between Lane Kiffin and DT DeSanto Rollins after Rollins' ‘mental health break.' Ole Miss and Kiffin have motioned to dismiss a $40M lawsuit from Rollins. Full audio from @byajperez » https://t.co/DTEtRFYPxA pic.twitter.com/8GMoQuvTRi — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 9, 2023

Overall, this is a bad look all around. Kiffin sounds frustrated with Rollins in that clip. Additionally, what makes matters worse is that the original reports indicated that Rollins was never kicked off of the Ole Miss football team. But in this recording, Lane Kiffin tells him to leave.

We'll see how this situation plays out. This leaked audio definitely plays in DeSanto Rollins' favor. But only time will tell how Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will handle this.