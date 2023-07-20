Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin usually makes headlines when he is speaking to the media, and he did that at SEC media days when he was speaking about Paul Finebaum providing Alabama football coach Nick Saban with motivation ahead of the 2023 season.

“It's why we have Finebaum so he can motivate him every other year, and say ‘oh his dynasty is over, and this is the end of Saban' and then we're like, ‘hey, thanks a lot for pissing him off,'” Lane Kiffin said, via Chis McCulley of ABC 33/40. “And Paul's always wrong on this subject so, and he just did it again the other day, you know, ‘if he doesn't make the playoffs, you know, he's not any good as a coach,' so thanks Paul.”

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss football program went 8-5 overall last season, going 4-4 in SEC play and lost to Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Kiffin is trying to progress and move up in the standings in the SEC this season.

As we know, Nick Saban and the Alabama football program are contenders to win the conference and win a national championship seemingly every season. The Crimson Tide missed out last season, but it would be a surprise if they were not in the conversation to at least make the College Football Playoff this upcoming season.

The Georgia football program is a newer powerhouse with Kirby Smart, but Kiffin Ole Miss has to contend with Alabama in the SEC West. It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top and goes to the SEC championship game this season.