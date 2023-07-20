The SEC is already considered the best conference in college football without the addition of Texas and Oklahoma. With those two powerhouses, there's no telling how difficult the conference will be to navigate in 2024. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin says the schedule is comparable to the pros.

“Our schedule is like playing in the NFL in the SEC now, especially adding those two,” Kiffin said. “So hats off to the commissioner for getting that done, and making the super conference of all time.”

Kiffin led Ole Miss to back-to-back winning seasons though both of them resulted in bowl losses. The Rebels have high expectations entering Kiffin's fourth season and the head coach is not holding back on any and all topics ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Ole Miss is labeled as a 7-8 game winner next season, a number it surpassed in each of the last two seasons. The schedule will only get tougher after next season, so Ole Miss has to take advantage of what could be the last year to pull off some upsets and make a run at the division.

Kiffin has never been shy to talk freely about his opinion, even if it has the chance to get him in trouble. His somewhat sarcastic remark here could be seen as a slight toward SEC commissioner Greg Sankey though it is far more likely that Kiffin's comments are more playful than critical.

Ole Miss football will have a tough hill to climb this season and next in a tough SEC. Having no more divisions in 2024 could leave them in contention or could force them to fall early and often.