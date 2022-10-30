Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween.

Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.

Lane Kiffin asked what he was going as for Halloween:

“I don’t know, maybe Jimbo has a joker outfit for me,” he said. “390 yards rushing against a bunch of 5 stars. Pretty good.”

On Saturday, the No. 12 Rebels defeated Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Ole Miss had a strong 7-0 start by riding three dynamic runners and several huge plays. They also got enough good out of a defense that struggled at times but demonstrated it could make plays when it mattered most.

Lane Kiffin expressed concern earlier this offseason about the Aggies having to pay “a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class.” Fisher decried the “clowns” publicly disparaging the Aggies’ recruiting practices. However, he did not name Kiffin or Alabama coach Nick Saban.

After the game, Kiffin proceeded to discuss this particular exchange, regarding the Aggies’ No. 1 recruiting class and its ties with NIL money.

Lane Kiffin is well aware that Fisher’s guaranteed contract will bind him to Texas A&M football for the foreseeable future. If Fisher’s contract is canceled this year, his buyout would be $85.95 million.

The Ole Miss coach seemed to have a good time rubbing Fisher. The 8-1 record assures that his good spirits will continue for some time.

Next Saturday is the start of Ole Miss’s open week. The Rebels will play Alabama on Nov. 12 in Oxford.