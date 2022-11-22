Published November 22, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Following a report on Monday that Lane Kiffin will be leaving the Ole Miss Rebels to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers, Kiffin hopped on Twitter and decided to have fun.

First off, Lane Kiffin posted what looked like a book about the history of the Egg Bowl, which, of course, is the rivalry between Ole Miss and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Rebels will be playing Mississippi State on Thursday at home, so it’s just the perfect time for Kiffin to brush up on his Egg Bowl knowledge, while also trolling the rest of the internet.

Just doing some late night reading ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/BK9oWAbyHL — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 22, 2022

Kiffin would later have a much more direct reaction to the rumors that he’s headed to Auburn, quote-tweeting a report by Jon Sokoloff about Kiffin planning to leave his post as head coach of Ole Miss football and go to Auburn.

That’s news to me Jon. 🤦‍♂️. Nice sources 🚫👿🪑🍽 https://t.co/P8rdpxEk0p — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 22, 2022

With Lane Kiffin openly refuting Sokoloff’s report, it appears as though he’s not going to be parting ways with Ole Miss anytime soon. Then again, college football has seen crazier reversals in the past.

Kiffin also hilariously flipped the table on Sokoloff.

In any case, the focus right now for Kiffin is on the 2022 Egg Bowl, where the Rebels can end their regular season on a positive note after losing both their last couple of games; they fell short in upsetting the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 12 at home and then struggled in a 42-27 defeat on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks a week later.

Ole Miss is bowl eligible this season for the third year in a row under Lane Kiffin, who’s already steered the Rebels to 10 wins — tied for the most ever by the program in a season.