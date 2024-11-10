There was a lot that went on in Week 11 of the College Football season, including many upsets that could have implications for the College Football Playoff. However, one of the most notable was Ole Miss taking down No. 2 Georgia, 28-10. As a result, the field was rushed and the goalposts were torn down and paraded around.

While it's against the rules to rush the field, it didn't bother the fans or even the Oxford police department. Following the game, the police department even took to social media to share a funny reaction to fans taking the goalposts with them.

“They got both of them,” posted the Oxford Police Department on X, formerly Twitter. “See you soon on the square, Mr. Goalpost,” posted the OPD shortly after their first post.

The fans carried the goalposts through the streets of Oxford after taking them out of the stadium.

Expand Tweet

Ole Miss secures biggest win in Lane Kiffin era

Coming into the day, Lane Kiffin had yet to beat an AP-ranked top-five team. In total, he had a 3-15 record against top-10 teams and had never beaten a team ranked No. 2 or higher. That changed as Ole Miss dominated Georgia the entire game.

Things started slow, with Jaxson Dart throwing an interception, getting hurt, and Georgia taking a quick 7-0 lead. That didn't slow the Rebels down, though, as backup QB Austin Simmons held it down before Dart came back, took the lead, and never gave it up.

Dart finished the day passing 13 of 22 for 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also rushed for 50 yards on eight attempts. On the contrary, Georgia QB Carson Beck passed 20 of 31 for 186 yards and one interception.

The story of the game wasn't any of those guys, though. It was the Ole Miss defensive line, which features four future NFL players that all dominated. EDGE Princely Umanmielen, most notably, had three sacks and two forced fumbles on the day, plus plenty more pressure.