Published November 26, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Is Lane Kiffin staying at Ole Miss football or not? This question has been bugging college football fans ever since rumors of him bolting for Auburn came up. Kiffin has denied time and time again that he’ll be moving to the Tigers after the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Finally, it seems like these Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors are starting to die down. The reason? A desire by the Ole Miss football coach’s family to stay in Oxford, according to Pete Thamel. Perhaps now, these rumors around Kiffin will die down, at least until after the Egg Bowl.

“Sources: Lane Kiffin’s Auburn candidacy had significantly cooled in the last 48 hours. The pull of his family wanting to stay in Oxford had become an obstacle for both sides in Kiffin becoming the next Auburn coach.”

The news of Lane Kiffin’s rumored departure from Ole Miss took college football fans by surprise. It was also surprising that the team he was supposed to join was Auburn. Kiffin almost immediately shot down speculation, both in public and privately amongst his players. That sentiment was reiterated today, apparently.

The Ole Miss Rebels have found some success this season, playing some decent football against good opponents. However, they haven’t been on the same level of dominance as Alabama and LSU this season. A win in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi should bolster Lane Kiffin’s chances at making it to the final dance.

As for Auburn, the team will likely turn to other candidates after Kiffin’s apparent denial. Hugh Freeze is apparently rumored as a potential candidate for the Tigers.