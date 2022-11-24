Published November 24, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Over the last few days, Ole Miss fans got a bit of a scare with regards to their football head coach Lane Kiffin. Recent rumors suggested that the coach will be bolting for Auburn after the Rebels’ Egg Bowl against the Tigers. Kiffin proceeded to publicly AND privately address these rumors in classic fashion.

A couple of days after his commitment to the Ole Miss football program, Lane Kiffin doubled down on his desire to stay. This was reported by On3 and OM Spirit, who said that Kiffin privately quelled these rumors with his players.

“Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something significantly changes, he’s planning on staying as the head coach of the Rebels, sources tell On3 and OM Spirit.”

The college football world was stunned when rumors of Lane Kiffin accepting a job at Auburn, of all places. Ole Miss’ rivalry with the Tigers in football go way, WAY back. A head coach bolting for their mortal enemy would’ve been interesting, to say the least.

A couple of hours after these rumors predictably went viral, Lane Kiffin addressed the Auburn rumors in true Kiffin fashion. The Ole Miss football head coach made a couple of cheeky comments aimed at the reporters, before sending a more serious tweet.

The Ole Miss football program has turned around almost immediately after Lane Kiffin’s arrival to the team. For now, these rumors will die down as Auburn looks for their next head coach. However, as the offseason heats up after this season, expect this rumor to grow larger and larger.