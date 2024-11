Ole Miss star wide receiver Tre Harris reminded fans what they have been missing for more than a month after scoring a 43-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday's road game against Florida, but misfortune has painfully struck again.

Harris aggravated the groin/hip injury that sidelined him for the Rebels' last three games and headed to the locker room, per ESPN's Pete Thamel (originally reported by Molly McGrath.