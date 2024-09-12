The Ole Miss football program is under the spotlight like never before, entering the 2024 season with some of the highest expectations in the program's history. The No. 5 Rebels (2-0) are not only considered one of the elite teams in the SEC but are also positioned as strong contenders for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

Led by head coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss has gotten off to a fast start in 2024. They are undefeated through two weeks, but it’s important to note that the competition has been far from challenging. The Rebels have dominated FCS opponent Furman and Group of Five school Middle Tennessee State, combining for a staggering score of 128-3 in those two games. This has only heightened the anticipation for when Ole Miss faces stiffer competition.

In Week 3, Ole Miss will finally get its first test against a Power 4 opponent, taking on ACC member Wake Forest (1-1). While Wake Forest is not traditionally considered a powerhouse like many SEC teams, they do present a more formidable challenge than Ole Miss has seen thus far. Nonetheless, the talent disparity between the two teams is evident, and the Rebels are expected to continue their winning ways. But this is college football, where surprises happen every week.

Wake Forest enters this game with something to prove after a narrow one-point loss to Virginia last week, surrendering a late fourth-quarter touchdown that cost them the game. Playing at home in Winston-Salem, the Demon Deacons will aim to upset a top-five team and put themselves back on track. However, the task won't be easy against an Ole Miss team with playoff ambitions. With that in mind, let’s break down some bold predictions for Ole Miss against Wake Forest in Week 3.

Princely Umanmielen earns two sacks against Wake Forest

One of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss' most prized possessions from the portal this offseason was Princely Umanmielen. The former Florida Gators defensive end has not yet been fully utilized to showcase his talents. He's played just 61 total snaps this season, with only 18 coming in Week 1. Umanmielen is likely ready for more significant action against a somewhat tougher opponent like Wake Forest. Look for him to make an impact by coming away with at least two sacks.

Tre Harris has third straight 100-plus yard game, scores at least one touchdown

The Jaxson Dart-Tre Harris connection has been exciting to watch early in the season. The senior wide receiver already has 17 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.2 yards per reception. Don't be surprised if he makes it three straight games with over 100 yards receiving on Saturday.

Jaxson Dart passes for 350-plus yards and four touchdowns

Jaxson Dart has been electric in the opening two games, currently leading the SEC in both passing yards (795) and completion percentage (87.0%). Dart has demonstrated pinpoint accuracy and an ability to stretch the field, carving up defenses at will. But again, that's been against Furman and Middle Tennessee State. Given the relatively weak passing defense of Wake Forest (122nd ranked), expect Dart to have another big game and build upon his Heisman resume. He has the potential to throw for over 350 yards and at least four touchdowns, keeping the Rebels' offense in high gear.

Ole Miss puts up at least 40 points, holds Wake Forest to under two touchdowns

The Rebels' offense has been nothing short of explosive, ranking second in the nation in points per game (64.0) through two weeks. Although they haven’t faced strong competition yet, their ability to score quickly and frequently has been on full display. With Wake Forest allowing 31 points to a struggling Virginia team last week, Ole Miss is well-positioned to light up the scoreboard again. Look for Kiffin’s squad to cross the 40-point threshold for the third consecutive game and beating the Demon Deacons handedly, with the defense doing their part holding them to just two touchdowns or less.

*Stats provided by Pro Football Focus and Team Rankings.