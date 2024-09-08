The Ole Miss football program has started the 2024 season off hot. After a commanding win against Furman, the No. 6 Ole Miss squad took on the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Saturday. The Rebels beat MTSU 56-3 off a strong performance from Jaxson Dart. Dart broke an SEC record that stood for 26 years.

Dart ended the game with 377 yards and one TD. In the process, he broke Tee Martin's SEC record of consecutive completions across multiple games with 30 (24 against Middle Tennessee State and six against Furman), per Ole Miss beat writer Jake Thompson. Martin's record of 24 was set in 1998 against Alabama (1) and South Carolina (23), Thompson noted.

Jaxson Dart continues to prove himself as an essential piece of the Ole Miss football program's success. He is picking up right where he left off in 2023. Dart comes off a season where amassed a collegiate career-best 3,364 yards and 23 touchdowns. Although, he is not the only one making an impact.

Ole Miss's win over the Middle Tennessee State football squad was aided by standout efforts from their running back and receiving cores. Henry Parrish Jr. led the Rebels with 165 yards and a whopping four touchdowns on just 14 carries. Rashad Amos supported him with 45 yards on two carries.

Meanwhile, Tre Harris led the receivers with 130 yards on nine receptions. Antwane Wells Jr. followed the effort up with 78 yards on six catches along with one TD.

On the defense side, Ole Miss was just a stout. The Rebels held the Blue Raiders to just 236 total yards of offense. In addition, Ole Miss forced one fumble and nabbed one interception.

The competition in the SEC is arguably at an all-time high, especially with the joining of schools like Texas. Thus, Ole Miss must stay focused if they want to make the College Football Playoff. It will be exciting to continue to watch the team grow amid their strong start.