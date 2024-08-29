Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin had a victory away from the football field. It has been three and a half years since Kiffin had a drink of alcohol. For him, he's received something very important from his success.

“Not drinking is just a part of my journey to where I am now, which is as fulfilled as I've been in coaching, and as important as all of that, is having peace and rhythm in my life,” Kiffin said in an ESPN article. “I'm still not perfect, still have my moments. But there's a freedom in not feeling like you need a drink to celebrate a big win or get over a tough loss. There's a freedom of not having to have acceptance of what some guy writes about you or what the fans think of you or if you're on the hot seat.”

Kiffin has had his fair share of success as a head coach. He's had a .500 winning percentage in every season but one. In between jobs, he worked with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban as his offensive coordinator. Kiffin played a huge part in revitalizing the Crimson Tide offense. Still, he would intentionally try to get under Saban's skin. The Rebels head coach appreciated Saban's patience during a rough time in his life.

“I would have really struggled with myself as an assistant coach at that stage, and I told Coach (Saban) that,” Kiffin said. “I don't think I would have put up with it as a head coach.”

Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin becomes ‘free' while being sober

After departing Tuscaloosa, Kiffin took the head coaching position with Florida Atlantic University. He invited Jon Gordon, a 17-time best-selling author of 30 books on leadership and teamwork to talk to him. Gordon ripped the band-aid off and told Kiffin to stop drinking. The two then formed a bond and Kiffin started seeing serious progress. His daughter, Landry, saw that progress too, after moving to Oxford from Los Angeles during her senior year of high school.

While Kiffin was indecisive about staying at Ole Miss, Landry had a heartfelt message for her father. “You left me one time for another job when you went to Alabama, and now I'm here with you and you're going to do it again?” Landry said. Kiffin was preparing to take the Auburn head coaching job as Landry spoke to her father. She presented a slideshow with her friends to her father. Simultaneously, Ole Miss prepared a contract extension for Kiffin to stay.

“I think he's where he needs to be right now, not just for me, but for him too,” Landry said. “It's a different version of my dad for sure. He's more involved with everything, more aware, and it wasn't always this way. It's been awesome to see. We all love seeing him like this.”