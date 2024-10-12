Ole Miss football has been criticized this season for using fake injuries to stop the clock, gain extra time or create artificial rest periods. In response to these allegations, the program released a statement stating they would communicate with officials to ensure they are playing by the rules, per their statement via On3 Sports.

“Feigned injuries has become a notable topic in college football, and we realize our program has been part of that discussion,” the statement read. “We have been in communication with the National Coordinator for Football Officiating and provided relevant medical information for his review to answer questions about recent injuries.

“We have also updated the SEC office, and our head coach will communicate with our coaches and players to ensure we conduct ourselves properly and are compliant in this matter.”

After their most recent 27-3 loss to the Rebels, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer couldn't believe Lane Kiffin's tactics.

“It’s remarkable, to me, how many, maybe it’s something … and listen, I’ve got my own problems; we just got our butts kicked 27-3. But it’s fascinating to me, how many injuries occur for them after the opposing offense makes a first down,” Beamer said. “Or has a big play.”

Lane Kiffin previously addressed teams faking injuries in 2021 and encouraged the SEC to make a rule change.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss football exploiting rule loophole

While not against the rules, it is against the spirit of the game and as teams make more noise about this issue, the SEC will certainly intervene and make a rule adjustment.

In 2021, Kiffin said as much himself.

“You’re not going to stop (fake injuries) until you say a guy has to stay out for so many plays,” Kiffin said at the time. “Like anything, there has got to be a penalty for it.

“Really, if you want to change it, let the conference review it, look at the film, and when they deem it to be an obvious faking of an injury, then there’s a penalty, a fine, and I promise you it would never happen anywhere.”

No. 9 Ole Miss has a tough Week 7 road contest against the No. 13 LSU Tigers. The Rebels are -3.5-point favorites. The Magnolia Bowl, which dates back to 1894, is led by the Tigers 63-42-4. Ole Miss has won two of the last three against LSU, but haven't won on the road since 2008.