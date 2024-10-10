ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Week 7 slate in college football is loaded with interesting and important matchups. Ohio State-Oregon is the really big one, and Texas-Oklahoma is very sexy, but Ole Miss-LSU is right behind those showdowns. LSU lost in Week 1 to USC, a result which looks worse and worse each time USC loses another game. Ole Miss lost to Kentucky, a stinging defeat in a game which exposed the Rebels and offered ample evidence to discount Lane Kiffin's team as a College Football Playoff contender. Neither Ole Miss nor LSU have had a season thus far which has met their expectations. Ole Miss certainly expected to be unbeaten right now. LSU certainly expected to play a lot better than it has to this point. Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly both have a lot of work to do with their teams. How they perform in this game could reshape their season and offer a pathway to revival in the coming weeks.

With Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee all losing in recent weeks, the SEC championship race has become very cluttered. Ole Miss and LSU are both very much in the hunt, but a stumble now will reduce the margin for error in late October and early November. LSU always faces suffocating pressure to perform because the program has access to the best talent in the state of Louisiana and frankly should never have below-average players. Brian Kelly has not made the grade thus far in his tenure, and the heat on his back right now is intense. Imagine how much more difficult it will be for Kelly if he can't beat Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin knows this is a huge opportunity for himself and his career in Oxford with the Rebels. Ole Miss has never made the SEC Championship Game. The Rebels have a chance to do something they have never done before. They also have a path to the playoff, but that path is much more narrow after the loss to Kentucky. If you were to cite a game neither team can afford to lose this weekend, Ole Miss-LSU is a great choice. Ohio State and Oregon are playing a big game, but the loser is still fully expected to make the playoff. The loser of Ole Miss-LSU is unlikely to make the playoff. This is a true battle for college football survival.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rebels are better than LSU, chiefly their defensive front against an ordinary LSU offensive line which has failed to live up to huge preseason expectations. Ole Miss can win this game with its defense, more than its offense. LSU has simply not inspired enough confidence in its own offense this season. The Rebels can shut down the Tigers and cover the spread.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is an above-average quarterback. He will make the big throws and key plays to lift LSU past an Ole Miss team whose offense sputtered against Kentucky and will struggle in a night road game in Baton Rouge.

Final Ole Miss-LSU Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be fierce, but we think Ole Miss is clearly better than LSU and will wear down the Tigers in the second half. Take Ole Miss.

Final Ole Miss-LSU Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -3.5