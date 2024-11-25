It was all right in Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss' hands—a berth in the College Football Playoff. Then, on Saturday evening in Gainesville, Florida, it slipped away.

The Rebels had been projected to make the playoff as far back as the end of last season. Those expectations only intensified as the season approached. Kiffin and his staff excelled in the transfer portal, landing the top class to bolster an already talented roster. Pair that with a favorable schedule, the elimination of divisions in the SEC, and the expanded 12-team playoff format, and it seemed Ole Miss was perfectly positioned. What could go wrong?

Three losses, that’s what. The third came in Week 13 against the Florida Gators, a 24-17 upset in “The Swamp”. Ole Miss had already flirted with disaster after a shocking home loss to Kentucky and a road overtime defeat to LSU. But managed to get back in with a dominating win over Georgia. However, the Florida game became the final straw.

Now, the Rebels' season appears destined for a mere bowl game, with SEC Championship and playoff hopes dashed. It’s a disappointing end for a team that seemed primed for a breakthrough, and with that disappointment comes the inevitable question: who is to blame?

Jaxson Dart throws two costly interceptions

Jaxson Dart, the SEC’s passing yards leader, appeared to be a strong Heisman Trophy contender early in the season. However, once Ole Miss transitioned from the easier non-conference slate to SEC competition, Dart's performances began to fluctuate. He had moments of brilliance but struggled to maintain consistency. Against Florida, his performance was a mixed bag that ended in major disappointment.

For the game, Dart completed 24-of-41 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns while adding 71 yards on the ground. Despite the impressive stats, his two costly interceptions on Ole Miss' final two drives sealed the Rebels’ fate.

The first pick came with 1:32 remaining, with Ole Miss trailing 24-17. Remarkably, the Rebels’ defense forced a Gators punt, giving Dart and the offense one final chance with just 56 seconds left. Starting at their own 34-yard line, the Rebels managed to string together five plays before Dart threw his second—and effectively third—interception, as an earlier one was nullified by a penalty. The turnover ended Ole Miss' hopes and secured the victory for Florida.

It was a devastating conclusion for Dart, who was visibly distraught on the sideline after the final interception. He would apologize after the game, saying, “All I can really say right now is, sorry,” Dart said, per Andy Staples of On3.com. “Sorry to my teammates, sorry to my coaches, sorry for the fans. Can't lose these games.”

Lane Kiffin, going for it on fourth-and-short twice, not taking points

This game was riddled with missed opportunities for Ole Miss, ultimately closing the door on their College Football Playoff hopes. While Jaxson Dart shoulders significant blame for his turnovers, head coach Lane Kiffin’s questionable decisions on key fourth downs also played a major role in the Rebels’ loss.

The first misstep came on Ole Miss' second drive of the game in the first quarter. The Rebels marched 69 yards in nine plays to reach the Florida 11-yard line but faced a fourth-and-1 situation. Instead of opting for a chip-shot field goal, Kiffin chose to go for it. A run by JJ Pegues fell short of the first down, turning the ball over to the Gators, who capitalized with an 11-play drive to take a 7-0 lead.

The second critical decision came early in the third quarter with Florida leading 17-14. This time, Ole Miss had orchestrated a 13-play, 65-yard drive to reach the Florida 10-yard line. Once again, they faced a fourth-and-1. Rather than kicking a very manageable field goal to tie the game, Kiffin doubled down on aggression and called for another run with Pegues, which was stuffed for no gain.

“Obviously a lot was at stake, and we didn’t come through,” coach Lane Kiffin said, per ESPN. “A lot of missed opportunities.”

Both decisions loomed large in the final outcome, as the Rebels walked away with no points from two promising drives.

Micah Davis' fumble in the second half

With the score tied at 14-all to start the second half, the Gators received the kickoff but quickly went three-and-out. However, on the ensuing punt return, Ole Miss’ Micah Davis fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Florida’s DJ Douglas at the Rebels’ 37-yard line. Four plays later, the Gators capitalized with a field goal to take a 17-14 lead—a lead they would never relinquish for the remainder of the game.