We're back with another College Football betting prediction and pick for Week 10 as we head to the SEC for this next matchup. The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) in a highly-competitive tilt. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Ole Miss-Arkansas prediction and pick.

The Ole Miss Rebels come into this game ranked eighth in the SEC following their recent 26-14 win over Oklahoma. They've gone 2-2 over their last four games and will head into the more difficult part of their schedule with Georgia and Florida coming up. First, they need to handle Arkansas as the betting favorites by a touchdown.

The Arkansas Razorbacks most recently took down Mississippi State in a 58-25 blowout on the road. They've also split their last four games at 2-2, but they own a signature win over No. 4 Tennessee and could very well play the part of spoilers as they take on their fourth ranked opponent in the last five games.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rebels pulled out a gritty win at home against Oklahoma last week and their hurry-up offense was far too much for the Sooners too keep up with throughout that one. Quarterback Jaxson Dart was extremely efficient in completing 22/30 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown. Even more impressive was his ability to run the no-huddle offense and continue to throw the ball downfield with that type of accuracy. Running back Henry Parrish Jr. added a score on the ground and churned 44 hard-fought yards on the ground.

Defensive end Suntarine Perkins had an outstanding game with five tackles for loss as he lead the pass rush against the Sooners. Their defensive line along with linebacker Chris Paul Jr. has been great all season and if they're able to get a good push on the opposing offensive line, they're likely to once again spend all day in the backfield. The weather forecast may call for rain come Saturday, so the Rebels will have to add a dimension to their offense and run the ball effectively.

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas scored their highest point total of the season most recently against a formidable Mississippi State team with quarterback Taylen Green throwing for a season-high five touchdowns. While he added an interception to that total, the Razorbacks were nearly perfect on offense as Braylin Russell notched a whopping total of 175 yards on the ground for his first big breakout game. They'll certainly have the advantage running the ball if the weather gets too sloppy to throw the ball.

Green also added 79 yards rushing and a touchdown of his own, so the Razorbacks will certainly look to exploit the read-option if this turns into a game played on the ground. Their defense may have to come up with crucial stops as the Ole Miss offense will have answers in their own respect, but the Razorbacks are allowing a modest 21.8 PPG to opponents. This could become a matter of which team can force stops on third down and keep their defense off the field.

Final Ole Miss-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an extremely fun game with both teams coming in off a big conference win and a strong showing on the offensive side of the ball. We have to give the Ole Miss Rebels the edge on defense due to their dominant play on the line of scrimmage. It'll be very interesting to see how they handle the dual rushing attack from the Arkansas backfield.

The weather will be a huge factor in this game and determining how eager both teams will be to throw the ball. Jaxson Dart certainly has the accuracy to overcome weather conditions, but their rushing attack will certainly need to see improvements if they want to have a chance in this one.

I believe the Ole Miss defensive line will be in the backfield all game and giving the Razorbacks issues in handing the ball off and making decisions. The Ole Miss running game is bound to see improvements and we like their chances if this game turns into a high-scoring affair.

Final Ole Miss-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss ML (-265)