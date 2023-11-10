Georgia looks to extend its incredible winning streak in a top-10 showdown against Ole Miss in Week 11 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. We continue our college football odds series with an Ole Miss-Georgia prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Georgia looks to extend its incredible winning streak in a top-10 showdown against Ole Miss in Week 11 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. We continue our college football odds series with an Ole Miss-Georgia prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulldogs have now won 36 straight regular season games and 26 straight games overall after a 30-21 victory over Missouri a week ago. Can Kirby Smart's group keep it going against the highest-ranked team it has played this season?

Meanwhile, the Rebels have a streak of their own in winning their past five games, and Lane Kiffin will aim to create the perfect game plan to knock off the two-time defending national champions.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ole Miss-Georgia Odds

Ole Miss: +10.5 (-110)

Georgia: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia Week 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread

Ole Miss has been way more reliable against the spread this season than Georgia.

The Rebels are 6-2-1 ATS on the season, while the Bulldogs are just 3-6. Statistically, Ole Miss is better than the Missouri team that just covered in this same spot (L 30-21) as 14.5-point underdogs. Yes, the Rebels are getting a few more points, but there's good reason for that.

Ole Miss, like Georgia, is a top 15 scoring offense.

Jaxson Dart and company rank 14th nationally in points per game (38.8), but there are two numbers in particular that give the Rebels a chance to challenge this vaunted defense. Ole Miss is fourth in yards per completion (15.4) and fifth in yards per attempt (10.0), so the potential is there for huge plays through the air to Tre Harris (38 RECs, 749 YDs, 7 TDs), Jordan Watkins (44 RECs, 627 YDs, 3 TDs), and Dayton Wade (40 RECs, 602 YDs, 3 TDs).

All three of those wide receivers have plays of 48 yards or longer this season, and that playmaking potential is huge when you're playing a Georgia defense that is as talented as anyone in college football.

Running back Quinshon Judkins (169 CARs, 793 TDs, 13 total TDs) has also turned it up a notch with three straight games with 102 or more rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. While the Bulldogs are 15th in rushing yards allowed (100.0), they're 46th in yards per rush allowed (3.7).

Offensively, Ole Miss can do this. But it's worth noting that….

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

For as good as Ole Miss has been on offense, there is a problem: It has only played one true road game against an elite team.

The result? The Rebels scored just 10 points in a two-touchdown loss at Alabama earlier in the season. They were 3-of-14 on third down, notched just 301 total yards, and allowed five sacks. In their only other SEC game outside of Oxford, they posted 28 points against Auburn. Both numbers are 10-plus points below their scoring average on the season.

There's another interesting tidbit with the sacks. If you add the Tulane game in New Orleans to the mix, Ole Miss has allowed a whopping 13 sacks in its three road games this season – 5 to Alabama, 4 to Auburn, and 4 to Tulane.

Georgia is middle of the pack with only 2.1 sacks per contest (71st), but this trend for Ole Miss suggests that the Bulldogs will get plenty of touches on Dart in this game.

And then there's the Georgia offense, which has found its groove. The Bulldogs have scored 30, 43, 37, and 51 points, respectively, in their past four games. The most impressive part is they've done it without tight end Brock Bowers, who was back running at practice this week and hasn't officially been ruled out yet for this game.

Even if Bowers is sidelined again, Carson Beck could still have a field day against an Ole Miss defense that's allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 62.7 percent of their throws (104th).

Final Ole Miss-Georgia Prediction & Pick

If you're going to either cover the spread or pull off the stunning upset against Georgia, you need to get off to a good start.

Ole Miss has done that this season in averaging 13.0 first-quarter points, which ranks second in the nation. The Rebels are also third in fourth-quarter points with 11.4 per game.

But this pick is all about the atmosphere.

It's a night game at Georgia, and the most recent example of that produced a 38-point thrashing against previously unbeaten Kentucky. Ole Miss is a better team than the Wildcats, but the away game trend of allowing sacks and scoring fewer points isn't an ideal combo in this matchup.

The Bulldogs should once again rise to the occasion and showcase why they're the SEC's best.

Final Ole Miss-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia -10.5 (-110)