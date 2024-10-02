ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an SEC battle as Ole Miss visits South Carolina. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ole Miss-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Ole Miss enters the game sitting at 4-1 on the year. They started with four straight wins, in dominating fashion. They would defeat Furman, Middle Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Georgia Southern by a combined 220-22. Last week, they would face Kentucky. Ole Miss took the lead on their first drive of the game but would be down 10-7 at the half. Ole Miss would take the lead again at the end of the third quarter. Still, they would allow a touchdown with just 2:25 left in the game and would fall 20-17 to Kentucky.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is 3-1 on the year. They would open up with wins over Old Dominion and Kentucky. They would then face LSU. South Carolina would lead 24-16 at the half, and hold the lead into the fourth quarter. With 1:12 left in the game, LSU would score a touchdown, to take the 36-33 lead and the win over South Carolina. They would then rebound to win 50-7 over Akron.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jaxson Dart has led the way for Ole Miss. He has completed 113 of 146 passes this year for 1,815 yards. Dart has 13 touchdown passes and two interceptions on the year. He has been sacked nine times but has run well. Dart has run 36 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns this year.

The top target this year has been Tre Harris. Harris has 49 receptions this year for 804 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Antwane Wells Jr. has 14 receptions for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Further, Cayden Lee has 16 receptions this year for 275 yards and a touchdown. Finally, tight end Caden Pireskorn has been solid. He has ten receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown. In the running game, Henry Parrish Jr. has led the way. He has run 70 times for 489 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Matt Jones has 33 rushes for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Ole Miss is fifth in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 15th in opponent yards per game. They are third against the rush and 76th against the pass. Chris Paul Jr. has led the way. He leads the team with 37 tackles while having 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups. Meanwhile, Trey Amos has also been solid this year. He is fourth on the team in tackles while having five pass breakups with an interception. The Ole Miss pass rush has been solid this year. They have 18 sacks this year Princely Umanmielen and Suntarine Perkins both come in with 3.5 sacks. Perkins also has an interception this year.

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

LaNorris Sellers has led the way at quarterback for South Carolina. He has completed 29 of 53 attempts. He has 393 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Further, he has run for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He missed the last game with an injury, leading to Robby Ashford being the quarterback. He will be the starter again in this one if Sellers cannot go. He has completed 18 of 26 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns. He has 170 yards rushing as well with a touchdown.

Mazeo Bennett Jr. has led the way in receiving this year. He has 11 receptions this year for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jared Brown has seven receptions for 98 yards. Finally, tight end Joshua Simon has six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. In the running game, Raheim Sanders has led the way. He has run 57 times for 286 yards. He has scored four times this year as well. Meanwhile, Oscar Adaway III has 20 rushes this year, but for just 47 yards. Still, he has scored twice this year.

South Carolina is 20th in the majors in opponent points per game. They are 12th in opponent yards while sitting 18th against the pass and 47th against the rush. Kyle Kennard has been great this year. He leads the team with 5.5 sacks on the year. Meanwhile, Nick Emmanwori leads the team in tackles, with a pass breakup, two interceptions, and a touchdown this year. Finally, Jalon Kilgore has two pass breakups and two interceptions.

Final Ole Miss-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

Ole Miss struggled last week. The offense struggled to complete drives and score. They will face a tough defense against South Carolina this week, but they should be able to score better. South Carolina will be relying on the run game in this one, which is a strength of the Ole Miss defense. Ole Miss currently is allowing just 1.5 yards per rush. That will result in plenty of third downs for Ole Miss on defense. They are fifth in the nation in opponent third-down conversions this year, and that will be the difference in this one.

Final Ole Miss-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -9.5 (-110)