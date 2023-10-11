On June 30, 2023, Olivia Rodrigo made her long-awaited return to the spotlight with “Vampire,” the lead single off her new album, Guts. Producer Dan Nigro, who worked closely with her on her debut album, Sour, wanted another song to serve as the lead single.

During Rodrigo's intimate show in L.A. this week (via Variety), Nigro spoke about “one of the hardest decisions” made with Guts: It's lead single. “I would say it was definitely one of the hardest decisions we had to make together. I definitely lost a lot of hair because of that,” Nigro recalled. “My favorite song, I was outvoted deeply on. I was literally like standing on an island by myself being like, ‘bad idea right, bad idea, right”… everyone's like, ‘Vampire'! I mean, I get it, actually, why ‘Vampire' would work better, but I still, was just really excited about ‘Bad Idea Right?' and everybody seeing the more sarcastic side of Olivia that I don't think was really apparent [on Sour].”

Dan Nigro would still get his wish, as “Bad Idea Right?” was the second single off of Guts. It was released on August 11, nearly a month ahead of the full album release.

Olivia Rodrigo followed-up her Grammy-winning Sour album with another banger. Her debut album set the bar high, but she seems to have cleared it. In 2024, she will embark on her second headlining tour, the “Guts” world tour. She will be making the jump from playing theaters such as Radio City Music Hall to playing Madison Square Garden on her sophomore tour. Not bad at all.