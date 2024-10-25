While the Guts World Tour is Olivia Rodrigo's first all-arena tour, it could have taken place in stadiums, according to a new report.

Zack Morgengroth, Rodrigo's co-manager, speculated that the Guts World Tour could have been in stadiums due to the demand. Even if it did not happen this time around, that is a promising sign for her future tours.

“There was so much demand from fans this time around that Live Nation said to us that arenas now felt like an underplay — we probably could have done stadiums everywhere,” Morgengroth said. “That being said, there was so much preparation for an arena tour: choosing each venue, making sure we had a good cadence for her. We tended to do only four shows in a week and never three shows in a row.”

This development is a huge step in Rodrigo's career. She is only a few years into her career, and they are talking about moving her tours to stadiums. Her career continues to ascend at a rapid pace.

We will also have to wait and see if the tour gets extended. There is always a possibility of more dates being announced in stadiums to give fans who did not catch her the first time around a chance to see her.

Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 Guts World Tour

The Guts World Tour, while not a stadium tour, is the first all-arena tour from Olivia Rodrigo. She previously took the Sour Tour, which was in support of her debut album, to theaters across North America and Europe.

Her second tour is far more expansive, with six legs and over 100 shows planned. The tour is in support of Rodrigo's second album, Guts, which came out on September 8, 2023.

The Guts World Tour began on February 23, 2024, with a show in Thousand Palms, California. She played a North American leg that ran until April 9. Rodrigo then country-hopped around Europe for a second leg of the tour.

After briefly returning to North America, Rodrigo headed to Asia for a leg. Rodrigo is now on a hiatus from the tour until March 21, 2025, when she performs in Santiago, Chile. She has six shows planned for the 2025 itinerary, concluding with two shows in Manchester, England, on June 30 and July 1.

Guts was first teased in June 2023 when Rodrigo released the lead single from the album “Vampire.” Two more singles, “Bad Idea Right?” and “Get Him Back!” followed.

The album was a big hit. Guts was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammys. It lost both categories to Taylor Swift's Midnights.

What is Sour?

Rodrigo launched her career in January 2021 when she dropped “Drivers License.” Her debut single put her on the map before she released “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U.”

Sour was subsequently released on May 21, 2021. The album was a success, and it won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys (it was also nominated for Album of the Year).

The Sour Tour began on April 5, 2022, and concluded on July 7, 2022. Two legs and 49 shows were performed throughout the itinerary.