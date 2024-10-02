Netflix will be releasing a concert film of Olivia Rodrigo's ongoing Guts World Tour.

On October 2, 2024, Netflix announced that Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour, a concert film, is coming to the streaming service on October 29. This will come a week after she wraps up her 2024 tour dates in Sydney, Australia.

Expand Tweet

Netflix revealed the concert film was recorded during one of her hometown shows in Los Angeles, California, at the Intuit Dome. James Merryman directed it with BLINK Inc., Lighthouse Management + Media, and Interscope Records produced it.

“I am so excited to share the Guts World Tour with my fans,” Rodrigo said in a statement. “For those of you who didn't get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

Currently, she is about to perform her second show in Singapore before heading to the Philippines. She will close out her year of touring with eight shows in Australia.

This is the first concert film from Rodrigo. However, she did get a documentary on Disney+, Driving Home 2 U, in 2022. Stacey Lee directed it.

Driving Home 2 U follows Rodrigo on a road trip with her band from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles. She performed live renditions from her debut album, Sour, during the trip.

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour

The Guts World Tour is Rodrigo's second headlining tour. It began on February 23, 2024, with a show in Thousand Palms, California.

She initially embarked on a North American arena leg of the tour with Chappell Roan as her opener. Starting on April 30, she was on a European leg of the tour starting in Dublin, Ireland. She took the tour throughout Europe until June 23.

Rodrigo then went on a second North American leg, visiting new markets, including Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, D.C.; and New York City.

After that leg of the tour wrapped, Rodrigo headed to Asia to play shows in Thailand, South Korea, China, Japan, and Singapore. She will then head to the Philippines after wrapping in Singapore.

In 2025, Rodrigo will play four final shows on the Guts World Tour. She is set to perform in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia.

From Disney+ to pop star

Since starting her career starring in Disney Channel and Disney+ series, Rodrigo has become one of the world's biggest music stars. She rose to fame for starring in Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

While starring in the High School Musical series, Rodrigo released her debut single, “Drivers License.” The song blew up and catapulted Rodrigo to new heights.

Her follow-up single, “Deja Vu,” came a few months later, on April 1, 2021. Rodrigo then released her biggest song to date, “Good 4 U,” on May 14, 2021.

Sour, Rodrigo's debut album, came out on May 14, 2021. Rodrigo embarked on her first headlining tour in support of it. Sour won Best Pop Vocal Album, and “Drivers License” won Best Pop Solo Performance.

After wrapping up the Sour Tour, Rodrigo dropped her first single from her sophomore album, Guts. “Vampire” was released on June 30, 2023, and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release.

“Bad Idea Right?” was released as a second pre-album single from Guts on August 11. “Get Him Back” came out as a single a week after the album dropped on September 15.

Like its predecessor, Guts received Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album nominations at the Grammys. However, she lost both awards to Taylor Swift's Midnights.