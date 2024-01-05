Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, landed on the latest update of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums list.

No. 358

Sour — a “flawless debut” according to the blurb — landed at number 358 on the Rolling Stone list.

“With Sour, Olivia Rodrigo dropped a greatest-hits album on her first try,” the entry's blurb praised. “Even at 18, she was already a killer songwriter who knew all the tricks.”

Sour was released on May 21, 2021. Rodrigo had already gained fame for her role in Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Her debut single, “Drivers License,” was a huge hit that promised big things.

The album topped charts and took home awards. At the Grammys, Sour won Best Pop Vocal Album and was also up for Album of the Year. Rodgrio, who was just 18 at the time, accomplished more than most artists do in a career.

She has since released her sophomore album, Guts. It is up for the same two awards as Sour. We will soon find out if it takes home any awards like its predecessor.

Olivia Rodrigo put herself on the map through her acting career. She starred in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark for three years. Rodrigo then starred in the first two seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. During its third season, Rodrigo's music career took off and she was delegated to a recurring role. She hasn't returned since.

Guts will also see Rodrigo tour. Unlike her tour for Sour, which visited theaters across North America and Europe, her forthcoming tour will make the jump to arenas.