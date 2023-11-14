Olivia Rodrigo landed six nominations at the Grammys this year in large part because of her Guts album. The “Good 4 U” singer is in awe herself.

“Such an honor” 

Guts album cover and Olivia Rodrigo.

Speaking to People at the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Rodrigo spoke about the Grammys. “Yeah. So insane. It's just such an honor and such a pleasure to be recognized by the music community in such an incredible way,” she said. “I'm very grateful.”

She continued by saying that seeing friends nominated is “half the fun,” adding, “Honestly, sometimes that's more exciting than you getting nominated. [You are] just so proud of everyone that you love.

Rodrigo gave a specific example of seeing her friends nominated: Noah Kahan.

“Noah Kahan got nominated for best new artist, and we were so excited,” Rodrigo continued. “I was so excited that he got nominated. He was so excited that I got nominated. So it's just a wonderful sharing of the love.”

At the Grammys, Rodrigo was nominated for six awards. These nominations include Record of the Year (“Vampire”); Song of the Year (“Vampire”); Best Pop Solo Performance (“Vampire”); Best Rock Song (“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”); Best Pop Vocal Album (Guts); and Album of the Year (Guts).

Last time Rodrigo released an album, Sour, she was nominated for seven Grammys. She won Best New Artist; Best Pop Solo Performance; and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Olivia Rodrigo was at the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premiere due to her involvement in the film. She wrote and performed the song “Can't Catch Me Now” for the soundtrack.

Guts is out now.