Superstar Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow performed together at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceromony.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony kicked off Friday night with Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow hitting the stage.

Crow joined Rodrigo as they traded verses, and both played guitars, according to the Associated Press.

Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow's performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

They performed the song If It Makes You Happy, which is from Crow's self-titled album.

Additionally, Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks joined Crow for a performance of Strong Enough. Singer Peter Frampton also came out to help sing Everyday is a Winding Road — her massive hit.

“This is a little bit like getting an Oscar for a screenplay you have not finished writing,” Crow stated. The singer also thanked her parents for unconditional love “and piano lessons.”

Laura Dern, her friend, inducted Crow. Dern said of the singer that she's “a badass goddess.” Also, she noted that the music business initially had no clue what to do with a Southern female guitar-playing singer and songwriter.

Crow was inducted with plenty of other talent. The ceremony included Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and the Spinners, according to Pitchfork.

This year was the first time Crow was nominated for inclusion into the Hall. She has been eligible since 2019.

Along with her other performances, Crow joined Elton John, Brittany Howard, and Chris Stapleton in singing the Band's The Weight for the in-memoriam part of the show.

As for Olivia Rodrigo, she isn't eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, give it some time. It wouldn't surprise us at all to see her get nominated in the distant future.