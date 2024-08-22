Stephen Nedoroscik, the pommel horse gymnast who captured hearts at the 2024 Paris Olympics and two bronze Olympic medals, is set to trade his leotard for a sequined costume, per EW. The “Pommel Horse Guy” has joined the cast of the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars, marking the start of his next big challenge: the Mirrorball Trophy.

Nedoroscik, renowned for his striking Clark Kent glasses and exceptional gymnastics skills, made headlines not only for winning a bronze medal but also for helping his team secure a podium finish for the first time in 16 years. His remarkable performance and endearing personality made him a standout, and now, he's bringing that same energy to the dance floor.

The casting announcement came during Thursday's episode of Good Morning America. Nedoroscik is the first celebrity revealed for the upcoming season, which kicks off on September 17 on ABC and Disney+. He is also breaking new ground as the first male gymnast to compete on the show. When asked about his approach to the competition, Nedoroscik expressed enthusiasm for incorporating his gymnastics background into his performances. “I want to bring some of that gymnastics, maybe a backflip or handstand,” he said, hinting at possible show-stopping moves.

Nedoroscik's DWTS Debut and Fan Reactions

Stephen Nedoroscik's transition from Olympic gymnast to reality TV star is garnering excitement. Known for his nerdy charm and quick Rubik’s Cube solving skills, he has won over fans with his heroic Olympic feats and relatable personality. His appearance on Dancing with the Stars promises to add a fresh, athletic dimension to the competition.

The show’s return next month will introduce more contestants, but for now, all eyes are on Nedoroscik. With his background in gymnastics, fans and critics alike are eager to see how his unique skills will translate to the dance floor. The enthusiasm from his Olympic success is expected to translate into a vibrant presence on the show, potentially making him a formidable competitor.

The upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars will surely be one to watch, with Nedoroscik bringing his own brand of flair and athleticism to the ballroom.