Noah Lyles has proved that he is the fastest man in the world after winning the 100 meters at the Paris Olympics. Some former NBA players and gold medalists in their respective sports reacted to Lyles winning gold in Paris, and it was nothing but love from them.

Dwyane Wade was one of the first former NBA players to shout out Lyles but he did it by supporting his nail color. Wade has received backlash before for painting his nails, but it looks like Lyles does it too. At this point, there's not much you can say to Lyles since he's a gold medalist, and Wade seems to love it.

Magic Johnson wasn't sitting on his couch like most people were watching the race, instead, he was on a yacht celebrating Lyles' win.

“It's the first time in 20 years that the US brings home the gold in the Men's 100! Wow – what an exciting race!! @LylesNoah,” Johnson said on X, formerly Twitter.

Noah Lyles wins his first gold medal

Noah Lyles crossed the finish line in the 100 meters with a winning time of 9.79, and it was a perfect photo finish that showed the U.S. sprinter leaning his head forward to capture the gold. Kishane Thompson ran a 9.79 to finish in second place and Fred Kerley ran a 9.81 to finish in third place.

Lyles became the first American sprinter to win an Olympic gold medal in the men's 10 since Justin Gatlin at the 2004 Athens Games. Lyles knew how hard it would be, but he was ready for the test and came out victorious.

“It's the one I wanted, it's the hard battle, it's the amazing opponents,” Lyles said after the race. “Everybody came prepared for the fight and I wanted to prove that I'm the man among all of them, I'm the wolf among wolves.”

In the first round of the 100 meters that took place on Aug. 3, Lyles finished second behind Great Britain's Louie Hinchcliffe. Despite second place, Lyles stayed confident.

“These boys said they ain't coming to play,” Lyles said after the first round. “And I guess that's my first lesson in underestimating the power of an Olympics. When somebody's on the line, they say they're going to give it their all or nothing.

“I was more expecting that they would just fall in line, and they didn't, they took it as ‘I got one shot and I'm going to take it.' And to be honest, I should have expected that knowing that this is the Olympics. But this is my first time in an Olympic 100. I didn't. That's on me, and I won't let that happen again.”

Lyles isn't done going for gold, and he'll be participating in the 200 meters on Aug. 4.