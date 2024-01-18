Mase wasn't having it from Dwyane Wade

In a recent episode of the sports show “It Is What It Is,” rapper Mase expressed his disappointment with former NBA star Dwyane Wade's fashion choices, particularly his painted fingernails, HipHopDX reports. The Harlem rapper likened seeing Wade with colorful nails at his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony to witnessing “Jordan in lingerie,” describing it as crushing and something he didn't want to see. Mase went on to label Wade as the front-runner for the “Come On, My N-gga” Award, suggesting his disapproval in a humorous manner that left his co-host in hysterics.

Mase & Cam’ron react to Dwyane Wade painting his nails 😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/5VTNGZxNle — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 17, 2024

While it remains unclear if Mase's comments were meant in jest, it's not the first time Dwyane Wade has faced criticism from the hip-hop community. Rappers Young Thug and Boosie had previously expressed their disapproval of Wade's support for his transgender daughter, Zaya. Despite the backlash, Wade has continued to be a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ lifestyle.

Cam'ron, Mase's co-host on the show, also shared his thoughts on Dwyane Wade's fashion sense, describing him as “eclectic” over the years. However, Mase interjected with a more critical tone, stating that Wade had become “very sassy.” The former Bad Boy rapper went further to criticize Wade for not setting a good example for his sons with what he perceives as an androgynous flair in his fashion choices.

The episode ended with Cam'ron predicting that Mase's comments would go viral. Whether it was all in good humor or a genuine expression of disapproval, it's clear that Dwyane Wade's fashion choices have sparked a lively discussion in the hip-hop community.