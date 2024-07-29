The 2024 Paris Olympics have kicked off, with Team USA's women's gymnastics team starting their qualifications on Sunday at Bercy Arena. Simone Biles aims to lead the U.S. to gold in Paris, following their team silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Games. Stephen A. Smith was enthusiastic about Biles' performance on the big stage, expressing his excitement on X (formerly Twitter).

“Hell Yeah. Go’ Head @Simone_Biles. Go ‘Head. Spectacular performance just now. Whew!!!! Way do go,” Smith wrote.

Simone Biles injured her calf while preparing for her floor exercise during Team USA's second rotation. Biles complained of pain when trying to push off and briefly left the arena floor, but continued competing with her ankle heavily taped.

Simone Biles putting injury doubts away

Upon taking the floor, Biles appeared serious as she managed a taped ankle. Nevertheless, she started with the Biles II, a triple-twisting, double somersault that is both demanding and hard on her legs.

Although she took a few steps out of bounds on her landing, this was not unusual for her, as she had done the same in previous meets. The only notable change in her routine was the omission of a stag leap at the end of the Biles I.

Despite a notable misstep in her floor routine and needing to adjust her landing on her signature Yurchenko double pike on the vault, she finished the qualifications with a commanding lead in the all-around standings.

Biles leading the overall standings

Biles started with a 14.600 on the floor exercise and followed up with a Yurchenko double pike on the vault. She then scored 14.733 on the beam and 14.333 on the uneven bars, ending with a total of 59.566 to secure first place overall.

Biles led the standings with the highest score, surpassing 2022 world all-around champion Rebeca Andrade with 57.700. Reigning champion Suni Lee was in third with a score of 56.132. Jordan Chiles, who had the fourth-highest score at 56.065, did not qualify for Thursday’s (August 1) all-around final due to the two-per-country rule. Kaylia Nemour of Algeria completed the top five.

Three years ago in Tokyo, Biles, with 37 world and Olympic medals, withdrew from several events due to a mental block, leading many to question if she would return. However, after a two-year hiatus, she made a comeback and set her sights on Paris.

Better after the Tokyo Games

Since the Tokyo Games, she had accumulated additional world medals, introduced a new skill, and looked impressive in training. Still, anticipation was high and uncertain as she stepped into Bercy Arena, greeted by enthusiastic cheers, a celebrity-filled crowd, and a global TV audience of millions.

Throughout Sunday’s qualifying rounds, Biles stayed active, frequently on her feet and only pausing for training to keep her calf loose. Despite evident discomfort during the final three rotations, she maintained her trademark explosiveness and barely slowed down.

It also reinforced why she is considered the best in the sport, and Smith's reaction reflects the general sentiment—awed by the impressive display Biles is putting on.

Qualifying for gymnastics will go on throughout the day on Sunday, meaning the list of athletes advancing to the medal competition won't be finalized until the evening in Paris.

The team finals are set for Tuesday night, and Biles will once again be the center of attention.