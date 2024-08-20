Team USA's run in the 2024 Paris Olympics was a sight to behold for basketball fans, regardless of affiliation. There may never be another team-up that brings together talents of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant's caliber, what with those three already on the wrong side of 30. For Anthony Edwards, being a part of that superteam was such a surreal experience, from start to finish.

But there may not be a moment that matches Edwards' time at the podium when he received his hard-earned and much-deserved gold medal. The order with which the players stood alongside each other was based off of their jersey numbers, which meant that Edwards, as Team USA's number 5, was situated between Curry (4), James (6), and Durant (7). That is a moment that will forever live in the memory of the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

“Steph [Curry] was number 4. I was number 5. [LeBron James] was 6 and [Kevin Durant] was 7. When Steph's name get called, they go crazy. My name get called, they like [meh],” Edwards recalled in the Fanatics Fest event with Jalen Rose, via Boardroom. “Bron name get called crazy, [KD]'s name get called, they go crazy. So me just being in the middle of them, I think that was the greatest time in my life.”

Anthony Edwards is only 23 years old; born on August 5, 2001, he was only two years old when LeBron James debuted in the NBA. When it was Kevin Durant's time to begin his career, Edwards was only six years of age. By the time Curry entered the association, the Timberwolves star was eight. For him to stand next to them and be considered a peer worthy of carrying the torch for Team USA moving forward is simply surreal.

As some motivational speakers say, “work hard until your idols become your rivals.” Edwards has done just that, but he did not stop at being a rival. He worked hard until future Hall of Famers saw him as someone fit to lace their sneakers with a new era of basketball beckoning.

Can Anthony Edwards' Team USA success spur him to greater heights with the Timberwolves?

Calling Anthony Edwards one of Team USA's most important players in Paris is no understatement. Part of an electric bench mob with Kevin Durant, Edwards seemed to change the energy of the game whenever he was on the hardwood. The Timberwolves star gave the team a fearless shot creator and a tireless worker on the defensive end, shining in the process. Edwards was the team's fourth-leading scorer, aptly behind Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant.

Typically, superstar players take major leaps after a stint with the national team. Edwards definitely took a major jump last season when he led the Timberwolves all the way to the Western Conference Finals. But could there very well be another level for Edwards to get to?

If there is an area of improvement for Edwards, it's definitely on the playmaking side of the ball. Edwards can get tunnel vision at times, although he has improved his ballhandling and passing ability a lot. Now, it's all about having a read of the entire floor at all times as he becomes more of a creator for his teammates in the upcoming season. Knowing the talent and work ethic he possesses, expect the Timberwolves star to keep on growing his game in pursuit of a championship.