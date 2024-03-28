Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has once again made history, this time by being the only current college player named to the Team USA Basketball's training camp roster for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.
Scheduled to take place in Cleveland during the women's Final Four, from April 3-5, the training camp is a crucial step in the selection process for the USA Women's National Team. The roster, which currently lists 14 players, will eventually be trimmed down to 12 who will represent the U.S. in Paris. Among the invitees are nine seasoned Olympians, including five-time gold medalist, Diana Taurasi.
Team USA announced the roster on Thursday.
Caitlin Clark has been a dominant force in college basketball, achieving the consensus national player of the year in 2023, and is a strong contender for the same in 2024. Her invitation to the senior team's training camp is contingent on Iowa's performance in the ongoing NCAA tournament, with a potential conflict arising if Iowa advances to the Final Four. Clark last represented the U.S. on the court in 2021, securing a gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup, but she did not participate in the senior U.S. team's exhibition games in November or the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Antwerp this past February, per Maggie Hendricks of Olympics.com.
Caitlin Clark joins roster that includes Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson
Jennifer Rizzotti, the Women's National Team Committee chair, emphasized the importance of scouting the very best talents, acknowledging the significant leap from college to professional play. The training camp represents a pivotal opportunity for players like Clark to acclimate to the higher levels of competition they will face in professional leagues and, potentially, on the Olympic stage.
“We want to always be looking for the very best of the best, and we know that there’s a huge jump from college to the WNBA so this might be an opportunity to help them prepare to see what it’s like,” Rizzotti said, as reported by Lindsay Schnell of USA Today. “But if we’re inviting them, we’re confident they’re a player that can be part of USA Basketball at some point.”
Clark's record-breaking games for Iowa, including shattering the all-time NCAA scoring record, have made her a standout athlete in women's college basketball. Known for her remarkable shooting range and leadership on the court, Clark has led the Hawkeyes to significant success, including a trip to the National Final game in the NCAA Championship in 2023. Her skills and ability to perform under pressure have led many to advocate for her inclusion in the Olympic team, following in the footsteps of legends like Taurasi and Breanna Stewart, who also transitioned from college to the Olympics.
The roster has April's training camp reflects a blend of experience and emerging talent. Alongside Clark, established stars such Brittney Griner and A’ja Wilson will participate, highlighting the depth of the team. In all, 14 players are confirmed for the training camp, with the final team for the Paris Games needing to be narrowed down to 12. Cheryl Reeve, the coach of the Minnesota Lynx, will lead the coaching duties.
The full roster is:
- Shakira Austin
- Ariel Atkins
- Aliyah Boston
- Caitlin Clark
- Chelsea Gray
- Brittney Griner
- Rhyne Howard
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Jewell Loyd
- Kelsey Plum
- Breanna Stewart
- Diana Taurasi
- A’ja Wilson
- Jackie Young