Team USA women’s basketball coach Cheryl Reeve recently addressed the backlash she faced after Caitlin Clark was left off the 2024 Paris Olympic roster. Speaking on the “Good Game with Sarah Spain” podcast on Tuesday, Reeve clarified that she had little influence in the decision-making process for Team USA’s roster, a point that has been misunderstood by many fans.

Reeve stressed that the coach of the national team has “no power” in the final selection of players. She recalled a similar situation involving Kayla McBride, one of her players from the Minnesota Lynx. McBride, who had a standout camp before the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, was ultimately cut from the team at the last minute. Reeve noted that despite believing McBride had earned a spot, she was powerless to change the committee's decision.

Reeve used McBride’s situation as an example to explain that she had no say in Clark’s exclusion from the Olympic roster.

“If there’s ever a time for people to understand that the coach has no say in it, this is one of those times,” Reeve said. She added that it’s common for coaches to bear the brunt of criticism in such cases.

“You’ve got to assign blame somewhere. I took a lot of bullets for USA basketball,” Reeve said. “You know, this is a unique time. I took a lot of bullets.”

Fans questioned why Caitlin Clark left off Olympic roster

Clark’s exclusion from the 2024 Team USA roster raised eyebrows due to her impressive college career and rookie season in the WNBA, along with her incredible popularity, which could have attracted additional attention to the Olympics. Fans and analysts were quick to point fingers at Reeve for the decision, but the Lynx coach reiterated that the selection process is beyond her control.

Despite understanding the frustration from fans, Reeve expressed that criticism comes with the role.

“It is what it is. When you sign up for the position, it is what it is,” she said.

Team USA women’s basketball beat France 67-66 at the Paris Olympics in August to win its eighth straight Olympic gold medal.