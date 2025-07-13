Caitlin Clark has become one of the WNBA's biggest trendsetters for many reasons, and her sneaker game is definitely on that list. Clark's association with sneakers has been front and center since Nike signed her to a signature shoe deal in 2024, and the Indiana Fever star has already rocked a player-exclusive edition of Kobes. Now, Clark's debuting a brand new “Cookie Monster” colorway in a July 13 contest against the Dallas Wings.

Caitlin Clark is debuting her "Cookie Monster" PE's today 🍪💙 pic.twitter.com/CgnmW181xO — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 13, 2025

Clark's deal with Nike was worth about $28 million and includes the eventual creation of her very own signature shoe. For now, she's taken a liking to Nike's Kobe line and even partnered with the brand on an ad for a colorway named after her.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever” colorway dropped on June 30 and sold out within minutes at a price of USD $190 for adult sizes. Nike aired the ad for the player-exclusive colorway that saw Clark transform into a Mamba mindset, homaging the late Kobe Bryant. She then took the court for the Fever in the new colorway of the same name shortly after.

☄️ Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Caitlin Clark" (2025) pic.twitter.com/oAuGcatGfF — swoosh supply (@swooshsupply) June 28, 2025

Clark has been wearing the Nike Kobe signature line since her playing days at Iowa. It's not uncommon for athletes to receive their own player-exclusive versions to wear in-game that match their team's color scheme, but it's not as common to see them released to the public — especially for WNBA players.