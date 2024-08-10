LeBron James added to the excitement of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday by unveiling a brand-new sneaker ahead of Team USA’s gold medal game against France. Just before tip-off, James showcased two versions of his latest signature shoe, the LeBron 22, marking a significant moment as Team USA prepared to pursue their fifth consecutive Olympic gold.

Earlier in the day, Nike released a new commercial featuring James, further building anticipation for the final. The ad focused on LeBron James' Olympic journey and determination, setting the stage for what could be a historic game for the basketball legend.

James unveils metallic gold LeBron 22's as he leads Team USA in pursuit of Olympic gold against France

The first pair of shoes LeBron James unveiled was a sleek, metallic silver design. However, it was the second pair — a metallic gold version — that captured the spotlight. James chose to wear this gold pair of shoes as he took the court for the final, symbolizing the pursuit of Olympic glory and adding a bold statement to an already high-stakes game.

LeBron James and Team USA have been dominant throughout the Paris Olympics, despite a challenging semifinal game against Serbia. In that match, Team USA overcame a 17-point deficit, with James playing a key role in securing the win. His performance in the tournament has been nothing short of exceptional.

In his fourth Olympic appearance, James has been a standout player for Team USA, nearly averaging a triple-double with 14.2 points, 8.2 assists, and seven rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 67.4% from the field. These contributions have been critical to Team USA’s success as they aim to secure yet another gold medal.

The gold medal game against France, led by rising star Victor Wembanyama, has been one of the most anticipated events of the 2024 Paris Olympics. James’ decision to debut his metallic gold LeBron 22s in this crucial matchup adds a layer of significance, as he aims to cap off his Olympic career with a third gold medal.

With the unveiling of his new sneakers and the anticipation surrounding the final, LeBron James once again demonstrated his ability to make a statement both on and off the court. As the game unfolds, Team USA will look to leverage James’ leadership and experience to secure their place in Olympic history with another gold medal.